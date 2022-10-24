Stone Soup Cottage introduces Le Champ de Fleurs – an events venue with a twist

For 13 years, Cottleville’s venerated Stone Soup Cottage has been known as a dining destination focused on fabulous food made from local and seasonal ingredients. Now the husband-and-wife team behind that remarkable restaurant has created a new venture: Le Champ de Fleurs by Stone Soup Cottage.
The restaurant served its last Chef’s Tasting Dinner in June and has since transitioned into a space primarily designed to host events. According to its website, Le Champ de Fleurs sits on a 33-acre farm soon to have a three-bedroom, three-bath farmhouse available to rent on Airbnb. Those renovations are expected to wrap up next year.
“Le Champ de Fleurs isn’t just about four walls and a place to have a corporate event – it is a feeling,” says Nancy McConnell, who owns Le Champ de Fleurs with her chef husband, Carl. “We have created an atmosphere that is truly private. When you host a wedding or an event, the venue and property is yours for that time.”
McConnell says the venue also will host ticketed, small-group experiences that tap into all aspects of culinary and agricultural genres – everything from cooking and wine classes, yoga and meditation sessions, to farm luncheons and dinners in the field.
“We will also be featuring up-and-coming talent from all over the area who have not been discovered yet but are trying to get their start in the culinary field,” McConnell says. “Our goal is to offer a platform for them to share their gifts and talents with our guests. We feel that, after COVID, we are in a new type of renaissance, and people are craving – just like Carl and I – a new way of spending a day or evening out.”
Despite this transition, the space isn’t losing its flavor as an eatery. Expect some new and nostalgic tasting dinners in addition to unique Le Champ de Fleurs events.
“We don't want to completely give up that passion that we love,” McConnell says. “These pop-up dinners will be sprinkled into our repertoire.”
Also sprinkled into the mix is a nonprofit component called the “agricultural cortex.”
“We have this amazing agricultural property, and so much of this land is not being utilized,” McConnell says. “We want to show our sons that you can be good stewards and find gratitude in the bounty you have received, so a portion of our property will solely be for growing produce to be given to food banks in the area.”
This part of the property will also be available for agricultural education for all ages.
“I think the most important aspect is that what we are now offering is diverse and not just tasting dinners,” McConnell says. “All of our special experiences – whether they are weddings, corporate events or private dinners, classes, workshops, etc. – are still based on the Stone Soup Cottage philosophy of boutique luxury hospitality in a beautiful, intimate atmosphere.”
Le Champ de Fleurs by Stone Soup Cottage, 5809 Highway N, Cottleville, 636-244-2233, stonesoupcottage.com