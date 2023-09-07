Knights joust in chivalric displays of bravery. A unicorn majestically gallops through a nearby field. Pub patrons raise flagons filled with ale in celebration while passersby chomp heartily away at massive roasted turkey legs.
These are the sights, sounds and scents of the St. Louis Renaissance Festival. Beginning Sept. 16 and running through Oct. 22, this popular fall attraction will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2023 by doing what it does best: offering 16th-century fun for the whole family.
Take a sneak peek at this year’s event by exploring everything you need to know about the St. Louis Renaissance Festival.
The basics
The St. Louis Renaissance Festival is an annual event that transports attendees back to the days of castles and kingdoms.
This year, the setting is southern France. It’s the Festival of the 1520s and the village of Petite Lyon – remarkably brought to life by performers, vendors and volunteers from across the St. Louis region – is welcoming travelers, entertainers, peddlers and craft masters from all over to revel with King Francois, King Henry the VIII, Queen Claude and Queen Katherine of Aragon and their royal courts. What ensues is more than a month of celebration for all involved.
Must-see experiences and festival fare
One of the best parts of the St. Louis Renaissance Festival is simply taking in the “realm.”
Guests can shop in the artisan marketplace – which features everything from leather goods to jewelry, drinkware and more – and enjoy street acts as well as musical performances and even fire dancing. Other highlights include hands-on games like axe throwing and knife throwing, an onsite escape room, scavenger hunts, a royal maze, jousting and trips to “Mermaid Cove.”
If hungry, visitors can fill up on festival fare from more than a dozen vendors, with available bites including barbecue, fried Oreos, apple cider, funnel cake, fish and chips and plenty more.
Theme weekends
In addition to regular renaissance festival excitement is a calendar filled with special weekend programming. These theme weekends include:
- Highland Fling: A tribute to Scotland, this weekend features its own Highland Games tournament. Sept. 16 to 17
- Pups, Pints and Pirates: Bring out your pooch for wiener dog and corgi races as well as a peanut butter licking contest and other four-legged fun. Sept. 23 to 24
- Shamrocks and Shenanigans: Teleport to Ireland to enjoy traditional dance, music and a kilt contest. Sept. 30 to Oct. 1
- Oktoberfest: One of the most popular themed weekends each year! Oct. 7 to 8
- Lordes and Ladies Shopping Day: Hosted on Columbus Day and offering educational experiences for all ages. Oct. 9
- Viking Adventures: This year features a Vikings vs. Fairies battle royale, plus an arm wrestling competition, stone throw and beard contest. Oct. 14 and 15
- Heroes vs. Villains: Spend the final weekend dressed as your favorite good guy (or bad guy). Oct. 21 and 22
Tickets
Tickets range in price by age group and where purchased. Advanced admission can be purchased online for as low as $11.95 (children ages 5 to 12) and $17.95 (adults) while visitors can buy tickets at the gate for $13.95 (children ages 5 to 12) and $20.95 (adults). Seniors and students receive a $3 discount no matter where they purchase.
Additionally, season passes and group discounts are available for attendees. More information can be found on the festival’s website.
Rotary Park, 2577 W. Meyer Road, Wentzville, stlrenfest.com