They say the best things in life are free, and stargazing is one of them: Whoever and wherever you are, find a dark sky and look up.
Still, some expert advice can help you get the most out of the experience. We talked to Don Ficken, a longstanding member of the St. Louis Astronomical society who has served as the St. Louis Library Telescope Program coordinator, a guest speaker at Gateway to the Stars and a member of the Missouri Eclipse Task Force, to get the inside scoop on upcoming opportunities.
From the Gateway Arch grounds to your own backyard, here’s how you can enjoy some quality time with the cosmos.
LIBRARY TELESCOPE LOANS
As easily as you can borrow a book, you can borrow a telescope from a metro library and have the backyard stargazing sesh of your dreams.
The library’s telescopes, though simple and durable enough for children to use, are powerful enough to bring plenty of cosmic phenomena – such as Saturn’s rings and Jupiter’s moons – into view.
“Instead of using a removable lens, which is the more common design, they bolt in a zoom lens,” Ficken says. Library telescopes require minimal setup, so amateur stargazers don’t have to worry about getting adjustments right before they can get started: “Within two minutes, you're looking at something.”
Find the nearest library offering telescope loans here.
GATEWAY TO THE STARS
Gateway to the Stars, an ongoing program organized by the National Park Service, the St. Louis Astronomical Society and Dark Sky Missouri, is hosting events in the Gateway Arch Visitor Center throughout the summer:
METRO ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETIES
St. Louis-area astronomical societies, including the St. Louis Astronomical Society and the Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri, host free community events year-round.
SLAS hosts public events around the metro area, often meeting at libraries and parks – click here to see the next event near you. Monthly Friday telescope viewings on the St. Louis Science Center’s McDonnell Planetarium grounds begin at dark. On Saturday, Sept. 30, SLAS will host an Astronomy Festival at Tower Grove Park, featuring solar viewing during the day and stargazing at night.
ASEM hosts a Beginner’s Meeting on the second Saturday of each month to help budding astronomers get started with equipment fundamentals. Click here to check out upcoming special events.
UPCOMING ECLIPSES
Although these events won’t occur for a few more months, the astronomical community is already buzzing in excitement. The Missouri Eclipse Task Force is your one-stop shop for information and top tips on how to view these rare events.