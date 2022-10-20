Star Bakery & Cafe features Afghan sweets and custom cakes in south St. Louis

In St. Louis’ Holly Hills neighborhood, Star Bakery & Cafe, which opened in July, specializes in Afghan confections and custom cakes, featuring such house-baked goods as pistachio cookies, almond cookies, Afghan root and cupcakes, as well as savory specials like an Afghani burger.
The eatery comes from accountant-turned-baker Nikki Ahmadi, who was born in Mazār-e-Sharīf (Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city, near its north-central border) and who immigrated to St. Louis with her family as a young child in 2002. With Star Bakery & Cafe, the self-taught baker brings the sweet flavors of her native country to her neighborhood.
Ahmadi began baking a few years ago as a way to relax after long days at the office. After attending a tasting at Bride St. Louis’ Cake & Champagne Bridal Show, she decided to enter a cake into the contest the following year. Her vanilla cake with blueberry filling earned the honor of Best Tasting Cake in a blind taste test in 2019. With newfound confidence in her skills, Ahmadi knew it was time to quit her desk job and pursue her true passion in the kitchen.
People are also reading…
“It was the first time I ever did anything like that, and it made me so happy,” Ahmadi says. “It was such a surprise to win the contest because I had just started baking. After that, I decided that I was tired of sitting behind a computer and knew it was time for me to open my own bakery.”
Star Bakery & Café’s approximately 2,000-square-foot corner storefront features botanical décor, with bakery cases set against a curtain of greenery. Strings of faux flowers hang from the ceiling, and a backdrop of blue blossoms embellished with the shop’s name in white neon serves as a photo opportunity and a comfortable spot with velvety blue seats for guests to stay and enjoy their sweets.
The bakery’s selection started with a variety of different pastries, but as time passed, Ahmadi pared its offerings to showcase the main items to which guests seemed to gravitate: Afghan baked goods. Her signatures include melt-in-your-mouth Afghan sugar cookies topped with pistachios and almonds; cream rolls featuring a puff pastry cone filled with whipped cream, finished with pistachios and sugar; and Afghan root, a yeasted semisweet bread flavored with cardamom.
“I always made cookies and desserts for my family, and these are some of the main things I grew up eating,” Ahmadi says. “In every household you go to, especially during [the Islamic feast] Eid and holidays, you’ll find these traditional foods – and now everyone can come try it.”
Via special order, custom cakes for birthdays, weddings and other events come in vanilla, chocolate and marble cake, frosted with Ahmadi’s own recipe for buttercream, which she says features just the right amount of sweetness. Savory items also on offer include breakfast sandwiches, soups and specials like Afghani burgers and samosas.
Star Bakery & Cafe, 5547 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-769-9380, facebook.com/people/star-bakery-cafe/100039140352689