Musical: “Aida”

Company: Stages St. Louis

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., Kirkwood

Dates: Through July 2

Tickets: $62 to $82; contact 314-821-2407 or stagesstlouis.org

Highlights: Director Luis Salgado opens Stages’ 2023 season with an electrifying and visually spectacular production of the hit Broadway musical, “Aida,” in a presentation filled with dazzling splendor and engaging performances.

Story: Amneris, daughter of the pharaoh in ancient Egypt, has been in love with Radames, captain of the Egyptian army, since they were children. The princess and the captain now are engaged to be married, although Radames isn’t in a hurry while he’s conquering neighboring nations including Nubia.

When prisoners are brought back from Nubia to Egypt, a defiant young Nubian woman named Aida catches the eye of Radames. He instructs his soldiers to place her in the pharaoh’s palace, where she becomes Amneris’ handmaiden. Soon Aida becomes Amneris’ trusted friend and confidante, learning that the princess has more than her share of insecurities.

Radames’ father Zoser, Egypt’s chief minister, believes that Radames will succeed to the throne once the ailing pharaoh has died, and he furthers that possibility along by slowly poisoning the ruler. The pharaoh, sensing his demise, tells the kingdom that his daughter Amneris and Radames will finally be married within the next seven days.

This news stuns Radames, as he finds himself increasingly attracted to Aida, who in reality is the daughter of the captured Nubian king, Amonasro. When Mereb, loyal Nubian servant to Radames, recognizes Aida as the princess, she implores him to keep that secret, lest the Egyptians kill her.

As Aida finds that she is mutually attracted to Radames, she decides that she must sacrifice her own happiness in order to help her father escape. She encourages Radames to go forward with his marriage to Amneris, so that during the wedding ceremony she, Mereb and other Nubians can flee Egypt in a boat provided by the reluctant Radames.

Will the Nubians escape? Will Radames and Amneris wed, even though both realize that he is in love with Aida? And who will ascend to the Egyptian throne?

Other info: “Aida,” with music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, is based on the famous opera of the same name. The latter, composed by Giuseppe Verdi and with a libretto by Antonio Ghislanzoni, premiered in Italy in 1871. The Broadway musical version features a book written by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls, and David Henry Hwang. It opened on Broadway in 2000, closing in 2004 after 1,852 performances, and garnered a Tony Award for Best Original Score among its four Tony Awards.

Salgado, who directed and choreographed Stages’ scintillating production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” in 2022, returns as both director and choreographer for this magnetic presentation. It includes top-notch performances by many of the primary cast members, including a masterful portrayal in the title role by Wonu Ogunfowora.

She’s complemented in her efforts, both in solid acting and beautiful singing, by Ace Young as Radames and Diana DeGarmo as Amneris. Albert Jennings brings humor and warmth to the role of the savvy Mereb, while Ryan Williams presents Zoser as an early-day Snidely Whiplash in campy, melodramatic fashion.

David Benoit presents the pharaoh as a benevolent ruler type, and Jerome Harmann Hardeman brings dignity and strength to the part of captured Nubian king Amonasro. Jenny Mollet portrays the Nubian prisoner Nehebkah, who sacrifices herself by pretending to be Aida when the latter is sought for execution by Egyptian forces.

The story plays out on scenic designer Kate Rance’s collection of triangles, representing both the complicated loves of Aida, Radames and Amneris, as well as the shape of those famous Egyptian pyramids, all handsomely illuminated with Herrick Goldman’s lighting design. The latter also is utilized in “light sabers” of sorts for the swords wielded by Egyptian soldiers.

Brad Musgrove’s costume design enhances Amneris’ lavish wardrobe, complemented with the wig and hair design created by Khadijah Amirah, and Beef Gratz adds sound design for the work. Salgado keeps the show moving at a brisk, enjoyable pace and interspersing periods of athletic dancing with his own choreography. Tavia Revee Jefferson serves as cultural coordinator and intimacy director.

John’s smooth, easy-listening score is a major player in “Aida,” and it’s given an energetic reading by music director and conductor Erika R. Gamez, who also serves as one of the orchestra’s keyboardists. She’s joined by fellow keyboardists Sean Andrews and Mark Maher, guitarist Travis Mattison, Lea Gerdes and JD Tolman on reeds, cellist Ranya Iqbal, Kris Pineda on French horn, Alerica Anderson on bass, drummer Peter Gunn and percussionist Charles Smotherson.

Salgado’s direction and choreography seamlessly utilize the mutual talents of designers and performing artists to make this Stages rendition of the John/Rice musical version of “Aida” a winning start to the company’s 37th season.