St. Louisan Jamie Corley Discusses Inspiration for Her Artwork and Painting on Canvas Versus iPad

In the works showcased on her website, St. Louis artist Jamie Corley exhibits astonishing proficiency. Her palette embraces a handful of monochromes, the pastel loveliness of a number of florals and landscapes, and the funky boldness of her Animals series, a visual modern bestiary. Topically, her website also spotlights the human body from the skeletal to the sensual. Here, Corley reflects on her artistic oeuvre to date.

Which artists and/or art movements would you cite as influencing you the most?

Henri Matisse is my favorite artist. I love his use of color and the way he reinvented himself and his style. I also love [British polymath] David Hockney because he uses bright, bold colors and lots of marking in his work. He also paints on the iPad now. I recently purchased his book of the iPad drawings he made while in quarantine [“David Hockney: The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020,” Royal Academy of Arts, 2021] – it’s a fantastic read.

Given certain visual turns in some of your works that resemble the boldness of a palette knife, to what extent would you say your prior experimentation in acrylics informs your current digital creations?

The two techniques – acrylic painting and digital – are more similar than people think. I’m really happy I learned the basics of composition, color theory and scale in acrylics before diving into iPad drawings, but my process in both techniques is very similar. I start with a sketch and then layer in colors. The iPad can mimic different techniques and brushstrokes pretty well, but of course, there’s no substitute for actually layering paint on a canvas. I do really like texture in my work, and that’s why I still work in both mediums.

As an artist, what do you regard as your toughest challenge, aesthetically, technically or otherwise?

Sometimes it can be hard to get started on a new series. I love the “inspiration” phase between collections, where I just let myself explore, travel, read and check out other artists. But if I don’t have some discipline, I’ll never actually pick up my paintbrush and start experimenting with a new idea! I try to spend at least an hour drawing or painting every day. When I’m developing a new series, I can easily spend eight hours working in my studio daily.

What most gratifies you about your work?

The feeling of accomplishment when I push through a challenge on the canvas. Especially if I’m trying a new style or subject, it can take a lot of practice to get a painting to the point where I feel like I’m on a roll. Sometimes I’m in a total “flow” state, and I feel like I could paint for days on end, but other times, if I’m not feeling like I’m making progress, staying the course and pushing through can be challenging. When I do have a breakthrough, it’s so satisfying.

Where would you like to see yourself as an artist five or 10 years from now?

I would love to expand my creativity into textile design and home décor.

What inspired your puckish Animals series?

I’m an animal lover, so I often return to this series. I loved illustrating animals in whimsical color schemes. A purple jaguar? Why not! Art is about freedom. If you can imagine it, it can exist. That’s pretty cool.

Can LN readers view your works in person at any upcoming exhibitions, or do any venues in the metro area display your works?

Yes! Readers can always follow and buy my work through my Instagram @jamiecorley and on my website at jamiecorley.com. I’m currently looking to open up a retail space – stay tuned!

Jamie Corley & Co., jamiecorley.com