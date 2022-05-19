St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Joins With 3 Military Bands on Pre-Memorial Day Concert

Only slightly more than a week before Memorial Day, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will team with three metro area military bands for a complimentary community concert.

Joining Forces on Stage, the concert in question, will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, at the SLSO’s home in St. Louis’ grand Powell Hall.

Although free, the concert requires ticket reservations made through slso.org or a call to 314-534-1700 – and such reservations, at press time, were going fast. Also, admission to Powell Hall involves certain restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond brass, percussion and wind musicians from the SLSO, Joining Forces on Stage will involve uniformed musicians from:

The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America, stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Shiloh, Illinois.

The 399th Army Band, stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Waynesville, Missouri.

The 135th Army Band of the Missouri National Guard, stationed in Springfield.

Conducting the musicians will be Kevin McBeth, SLSO’s director of the IN UNISON Chorus; Maj. Justin Lewis; Warrant Officer Brian Dorgan and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Moyer.

McBeth estimates the concert will involve slightly more than 100 musicians. In an era increasingly riven by war, he also briefly reflects on the concert’s significance, both to the general public and to the service members it will be saluting.