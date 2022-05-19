St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Joins With 3 Military Bands on Pre-Memorial Day Concert

Only slightly more than a week before Memorial Day, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will team with three metro area military bands for a complimentary community concert.
Joining Forces on Stage, the concert in question, will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, at the SLSO’s home in St. Louis’ grand Powell Hall.
Although free, the concert requires ticket reservations made through slso.org or a call to 314-534-1700 – and such reservations, at press time, were going fast. Also, admission to Powell Hall involves certain restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beyond brass, percussion and wind musicians from the SLSO, Joining Forces on Stage will involve uniformed musicians from:
- The U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America, stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Shiloh, Illinois.
- The 399th Army Band, stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Waynesville, Missouri.
- The 135th Army Band of the Missouri National Guard, stationed in Springfield.
Conducting the musicians will be Kevin McBeth, SLSO’s director of the IN UNISON Chorus; Maj. Justin Lewis; Warrant Officer Brian Dorgan and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Moyer.
McBeth estimates the concert will involve slightly more than 100 musicians. In an era increasingly riven by war, he also briefly reflects on the concert’s significance, both to the general public and to the service members it will be saluting.
“This concert is extremely important to all those involved,” McBeth says. “The benefits are twofold: Coming together as a musical community is a privilege that the musicians look forward to – there is a great spirit of collaboration and camaraderie among the service organizations and the SLSO musicians.
“It is also an important opportunity to remember all the men and women who have [served] and are serving our country, and the freedoms we continue to enjoy as a nation.”
The concert will comprise patriotic anthems, military medleys and a musical tribute to those laid to rest in U.S. national cemeteries.
After opening with a traditional fife-and-drum medley, an SLSO press release states, the concert will include “a nod to the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, a tribute to Stephen Sondheim and a celebration of the 90th birthday of composer John Williams (a former U.S. Air Force musician).”
Sondheim, the prominent American composer, songwriter and lyricist, died just last November. Williams has composed the soundtracks for many of the most prominent films of the last half a century.
Joining Forces on Stage also will include favorites from John Philip Sousa (1854-1932), the American master of military marches. Given Sousa’s historical and historic profile, one can’t help inquiring with McBeth about his own personal fave from the marchmeister’s oeuvre.
“It’s hard to choose my favorite Sousa march, simply because I’ve spent more time conducting choirs rather than bands,” McBeth responds. “I’m familiar with a few of the 136 marches he wrote. I have to admit that ‘The Liberty Bell March’ is at the top of my list. The fact that I’ll be conducting that one for the first time at the Joining Forces concert may have something to do with it!”
This will mark the third Joining Forces concert on which the SLSO has collaborated with military musicians, the first having taken place in 2017 and the second in 2019. It also will mark the first year of participation by the 135th Army Band of the Missouri National Guard.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-2500, slso.org