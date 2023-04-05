The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is hosting a special event and fundraiser, SLSO Celebrates!, on April 27 at Powell Hall, on which ground was recently broken for a major renovation and expansion. Concertmaster David Halen will emcee this evening of entertainment, featuring musical performances and a live auction and paddle raise to benefit SLSO's programming and community and education initiatives. LN spoke with event co-chairs David and Miran Halen ahead of this soiree to give readers the details on what to expect and how SLSO continues to be a vital part of the St. Louis area community.

To purchase tickets or become an event sponsor, visit slso.org.

As the second oldest orchestra in the nation, share with our readers how SLSO is still influential today.

David Halen: "The long history of musical excellence in symphonic performance is also a musical resource that impacts the community in multiple experiences inside and outside of the concert hall. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has a long history of making music accessible to all, a key part of its mission to enrich lives through the power of music.

"The SLSO is a leader in music education, partnering with educators and inspiring students for more than 100 years. These education efforts are supported by the generous support of the St. Louis community and in the past year have reached more than 250,000 students and educators on six continents."

This special event raises money for SLSO’s programming. Can you share insight into how some of these initiatives impact the St. Louis region?

David Halen: "The cultural impact improves the quality of life in a community, and the business impact in attracting companies to do business here is extremely important as well. The SLSO’s programming is also a major economic driver for the region, generating $100 million in economic activity each year and supporting hundreds of jobs. Supported by the generosity of the community, the SLSO’s Annual Fund supports the SLSO’s mission to enrich lives through the power of music, making the orchestra’s programming accessible to all, inspiring students to get involved with music and funding the institution’s robust community outreach efforts."

Tell our readers about some of the special performances planned for this evening.

Miran Halen: "The program will be one unforgettable hour of all people love about the SLSO. Concertmaster and event co-chair David will emcee. We will have performances by several small ensembles and chorus members, [as well as] videos and stories. SLSO music director Stéphane Denève will be a special part of the evening; he has a grand variety of pieces that highlight the strengths of the orchestra in its many parts."

How can our readers get involved?

Miran Halen: "The community can support the SLSO’s many programs at SLSO Celebrates on April 27. ... We will celebrate everything we love about the SLSO as Powell Hall is about to begin a milestone expansion and renovation. This is a moment to celebrate what the SLSO is and does for the St. Louis community."

Anything else you wish to add?

Miran Halen: "Over the past 30 years, I've had the privilege of meeting and engaging with so many wonderful, devoted people who share the same love and passion for this community. And it has been such a special pleasure to work with SLSO Celebrates event co-chairs Janet Williams, who recently joined the SLSO Board of Trustees, and her husband, Jimmy.

"In addition, there are more than 70 committee members who have been working tirelessly to give their time, effort and expertise to make this event memorable and successful. Together, we are looking forward to celebrating and reminiscing past memories of the St. Louis Symphony Hall and making new ones for the years to come. Janet, Jimmy, David and I look forward to seeing everyone and making new acquaintances on April 27!"

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1700, slso.org