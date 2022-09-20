 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf Grapevine

St. Louis District Golf Association reunites former professionals in battle for Griesedieck Championship

JustinBryant_STLDGAchampion .jpeg

Photo of Justin Bryant courtesy of the St. Louis District Golf Association

Justin Bryant captured his first Griesedieck Championship by winning the St. Louis District Golf Association’s top event in July.

Bryant, who played in college at Wake Forest and in high school at MICDS, defeated Shawn Jasper, 5 and 3, at the Country Club of St. Albans in the 103rd playing of the tournament. (Jasper himself played in college at Missouri and in high school at Francis Howell.)

Both Bryant and Jasper were formerly professional players before returning to amateur status.

“I have known Shawn for a while and played with him a few times over the years,” Bryant says. “I knew it was going to be a tough match because Shawn is a great player. I was really pleased with how I played.”

In the semifinals, Bryant defeated Peter Weaver, 2 up. Jasper got past Drew Pranger, 4 and 3.

People are also reading…

“It is really cool to see how long the tournament has been conducted and to see the names that have won the trophy,” Bryant says. “I immediately thought of my [three] boys, who would be very excited because it is a very big trophy.”

The 10th annual Griesedieck Championship will be played at Glen Echo Country Club next summer.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Warren Mayes writes about the local golf scene for the Ladue News and his motto is you can't birdie them all unless you birdie No. 1.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In Clayton, Bistro La Floraison gives new life to the former Bar Les Freres

In Clayton, Bistro La Floraison gives new life to the former Bar Les Freres

“We plan to stay loyal to the vibe and essence that helped establish Bar Les Frères as an iconic St. Louis restaurant,” says Tara Gallina, co-owner of Take Root Hospitality – the team behind Vicia, Winslow’s Home and Taqueria Morita. “But we’re looking forward to bringing our own style to the restaurant as well, starting with a new name and incorporating a playfully innovative take on French fare and our signature service experience.”