St. Louis District Golf Association reunites former professionals in battle for Griesedieck Championship

Justin Bryant captured his first Griesedieck Championship by winning the St. Louis District Golf Association’s top event in July.

Bryant, who played in college at Wake Forest and in high school at MICDS, defeated Shawn Jasper, 5 and 3, at the Country Club of St. Albans in the 103rd playing of the tournament. (Jasper himself played in college at Missouri and in high school at Francis Howell.)

Both Bryant and Jasper were formerly professional players before returning to amateur status.

“I have known Shawn for a while and played with him a few times over the years,” Bryant says. “I knew it was going to be a tough match because Shawn is a great player. I was really pleased with how I played.”

In the semifinals, Bryant defeated Peter Weaver, 2 up. Jasper got past Drew Pranger, 4 and 3.

“It is really cool to see how long the tournament has been conducted and to see the names that have won the trophy,” Bryant says. “I immediately thought of my [three] boys, who would be very excited because it is a very big trophy.”

The 10th annual Griesedieck Championship will be played at Glen Echo Country Club next summer.