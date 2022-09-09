St. Louis contemporary figurative painter prepares for solo show at Kranzberg Arts Foundation

B.J. Parker’s “Fragments of a New Mythology” – the 48- by 60-inch oil on canvas shown here – stuns the eye, albeit pleasantly.

A 2021-22 creation, it speaks, with its figurative intensity, of an earlier era and, with its precision and (to a lesser extent) particular if muted palette, perhaps recalls certain works of the Spanish giant Joaquín Sorolla (1863-1923). In the exactitude of Parker’s delineation, in fact, the muscles of the central figure’s upper body bring to mind an anatomical term now all but elided by time’s passage: thews.

Parker, a St. Louisan, self-identifies as “a contemporary figurative painter, teacher and dog dad living in the Tower Grove South neighborhood,” adding that his work “explores human relationships, the experience of the sublime, and the meaning and reconstruction of myth in a postmodern context by way of large-scale narrative paintings.”

Regarding myth, the artist confesses to a fascination with it, which led him to earn a doctorate in ancient religion from Waco, Texas’ Baylor University; in the Lone Star State, he also trained in the visual arts at Fort Worth’s Texas Academy of Figurative Art. With that background, Parker has taught art and religion at Baylor and other places – most recently, St. Louis’ Gateway Academy of Classical Art.

“I transitioned from academia into the art world full time about five years ago … ,” Parker relates. In that regard, he numbers among the 2021-22 Kranzberg Arts Foundation Artists in Residence, and this year, he also won a grant from the Regional Arts Commission.

“In the last couple of years, I’ve been thinking quite a bit about the way in which stories serve us as everyday folks,” Parker reflects. “So many of us have stories that are so deeply embedded in our lives that we nearly don’t even recognize their presence.

“I’ve wondered, though, what happens when those stories fall apart or, maybe worse, stop working? How do we move forward into a world of unreliable stories while at the same time deeply craving the structure and security of familiarity? These are the sorts of questions undergirding the work for my solo show at the Kranzberg Arts Foundation that will open next March.”

To learn more about our featured artist, visit bjparkerart.com.

