St. Louis' City Museum celebrates 25 years with new exhibitions

For the past 25 years, City Museum has defied expectations. The experiential museum pairs artistic wonder and whimsy with installations that inspire – all housed in a 100-year-old former warehouse in downtown St. Louis.
This month, the museum plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and staff members at this mainstay visiting spot for families, field trips and other activity are looking back on its history.
“While reading articles about when the museum was being built, I was struck by how many people didn’t think it would make it,” says Maria Cassilly, chief archivist and tours manager. “The overall sentiment was that people wouldn’t come downtown to see ‘whatever it was they were building down there.’ I think it speaks to the strengths of our founders, Bob and Gail Cassilly, that it not only opened but we’re still here.”
Maria Cassilly, daughter-in-law of Bob and Gail Cassilly, says that since its founding, the museum has had a whole cast of artists and other characters that have shaped it as it continues to grow. This ever-changing influx of imagination means that different elements of the experience appeal to different people.
On entering, people are often amazed at what they see, whether it be the architecture, sculptures or interactive playscapes. Cassilly hopes that the museum will continue to inspire visitors by working with the next generation of artists.
“These are people that came here as children on field trips and with their families,” Cassilly says of those artists. “Kids that grew up with the museum are now helping create the installations, and it’s been fascinating to see how they move the museum forward.”
Cassilly adds that the artists have significant influence over the future of the museum: “We need to keep creating, and we need the people who care about City Museum to be the ones to carry that out. If we hold onto that, I think St. Louisans and others will continue to return and see what we do next.”
To celebrate its anniversary, City Museum created a timeline exhibit that showcases the museum’s history. Other upcoming temporary exhibitions will focus on the unique and eccentric collections that the staff has acquired over the years.
“We're talking collections of sand from all over the world, uranium glass, lantern slides, Bagnell Dam merchandise, laboratory glass, various obsolete technology – the list goes on and on,” Cassilly says. “I think it’s very City Museum to have things that you might not consider ‘museum material’ and present them in a way that makes you look at it in a different light.”
Cassilly has worked at the museum since 2006, when she got her start at the gift shop and eventually met her now-husband, Max. The couple married in 2015 inside the giant whale on the first floor. Now Cassilly oversees the guided tours, which began earlier this year to give visitors a peek behind the curtain at the institution.
“The tours provide context and the backstory to some of the pieces you see,” Cassilly notes. “It’s easy to look at the museum and be drawn to the slides and tunnels. But if you look closer, you’ll see walls made of thousands of glass Vess soda bottles, pieces of St. Louis’ architectural history, and you’ll learn about the process of building parts of City Museum.”
City Museum, 750 N. 16th St., St. Louis, 314-231-2489, citymuseum.org