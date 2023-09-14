It takes nerve to express yourself, let alone on stage in front of hundreds of people. But for dance trailblazers Kirven Douthit-Boyd, Omar Román De Jesús and Tommie-Waheed Evans, self-expression and performance are as essential as breathing – and their upcoming projects, soon to be on stages around St. Louis, emphasize the importance of providing creatives the space to share their unique stories with the world.

“The ‘Becoming’ season I’ve curated for Big Muddy will conclude with a spring concert featuring new works from voices who need a space to share their respective experiences,” says Big Muddy Dance Company Artistic Director Douthit-Boyd. “I’m very, very proud to share their work.”

Providing a space for creatives to tell their unique stories was one of Douthit-Boyd’s main objectives when putting together the program for the 2024 spring concert, “Identity,” which will showcase new work from Román and Evans. Evans, an award-winning choreographer and a recipient of the 2021 Guggenheim Fellowship Award, often takes an openminded, flexible approach when planning new projects and uses a variety of styles, music and techniques.

“I love absorbing new information and finding ways to adapt that into my creative process,” he says. “I have this huge movement vocabulary that can cross from contemporary ballet to urban street to jazz, with a sprinkle of Blackness spread throughout.”

Evans encourages conversation around his work, which is why he invites dancers to share their own stories, cultures and experiences. Introducing a concept, he explains, and making space for open conversation helps his dancers find ways to resonate with the project they’re working on.

“Identity is very important to me,” he says. “It’s important for me to know the collaborators and have their input, so I welcome them to share their opinions and suggestions. That way, the final performance includes all of our influences and identities.”

Similarly, Román says that authenticity and celebration are two of his main objectives for “Identity.” Growing up in Puerto Rico, his first experience performing on stage was during talent show competitions with his community. For the past two years, Román has experimented with themes of surrealism, absurdity and mixing fantasy and reality in his choreography, like in his recently choreographed piece, “Papagayos,” which told the story of a twisted, dystopian game of musical chairs contrasted with fun, lively Latino music.

“When it comes to showcasing my identity, it’s never intentional,” he says. “All of my life experiences are already there and have an influence on the piece, but I don’t sit down and say I’m going to make something that talks about one particular experience with my family or an aspect of my culture.”

Although he’s just in the conceptual stages of planning for “Identity,” Román says that he’s excited to begin the rehearsal process and expand on previous themes he’s been toying with. “I feel like I’m looking for authenticity with this piece,” he explains. “When I come into a space, I try to collaborate on aspects of how we can make the piece work together. Working together gives the dancers a sense of pride that we developed the piece with each other.”

Outside of his role as Big Muddy’s Artistic Director, Douthit-Boyd has accomplished what many young dancers dream of doing – traveling around the world with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, nailing leading roles choreographed by renowned names in dance, choreographing notable dance organizations like The Julliard School and serving as associate director of dance and artistic director of COCA dance at Center of Creative Arts in St. Louis.

Before all his accomplishments, however, Douthit-Boyd was just a young dancer with a dream – and his upcoming project at COCA, “MOTheR,” focuses on the women who made that dream possible. “The work I’m creating for COCA Dance this year is inspired by the five incredible women who raised me,” Douthit-Boyd says. “I’m making this work as a 'thank you' to them because they were the ones who got me to where I am today. It’s vulnerable to bring something so personal to an artistic space, but it absolutely makes sense to do it with this group of children at COCA.”

Pulling from his experiences, “MOTheR” centers on a family of powerful women who use magic and dance to protect their community. Using a blend of cultural and contemporary dance, the performance captures an integral part of Douthit-Boyd’s personal history and honors the strength and resilience of the women that raised him.

“For me, this is a story about a young boy who loved these women who moved heaven and earth to make sure he was able to do what he wanted in life,” he says. “I’m speaking from a particular experience, which I think is what makes art so wonderful and why representation is so important. People deserve to put their own stories together and tell them to the world.”

