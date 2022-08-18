St. Louis cardiologist competes in new NBC show, ‘Dancing With Myself’

In St. Louis, Dr. Amar Shere has danced in front of small crowds as a BollyX dance fitness instructor at the city’s Yes Honey Studio while entertaining much larger virtual audiences on social media, garnering at least 112,500 followers and 1.1 million likes on TikTok alone.

Shere is a cardiovascular disease fellow at Saint Louis University School of Medicine who spends most of his days treating patients at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. But this summer, Shere hit the dance floor on NBC’s new reality dance competition, “Dancing With Myself,” where he sported his white coat and wide smile in front of celebrity judges Nick Jonas, Shakira and Liza Koshy. Here, Shere answers a few questions about his TV debut.

How did you get connected with and chosen as a contestant on “Dancing With Myself”?

I guess they saw my TikToks, because I make all of these dance TikToks and educational [heart health] TikToks, and they really loved that and reached out to me, asking me if I would be interested in being on this show. I still had to audition and go through the screening process. I basically said, “OK, sure! I don’t really know how far I’ll get – I’m just a doctor.”

How did you prepare to go onstage?

The day of, I was a nervous wreck. Just the thought of dancing in front of, you know, my celebrity crushes and millions of people was obviously making me nervous.

But I was super excited. I really thought about how big of an opportunity this was. [It was] the opportunity of a lifetime to be able to share my story, my culture and my passion for dance – and not only that, but people actually see me as a doctor, not just as a dancer. I am not a professional dancer, and that’s the whole purpose of this show – to show that you don’t have to be a professional dancer to make it on TV, to win or to be part of this competition.

I told myself even if I just get to round one, I’m going to be happy because this is such a big opportunity.

SPOILER ALERT: You didn’t win, but you made it to the final six of your competition group. And you made a fan out of Nick Jonas, considering he repeatedly called you out as someone who caught his eye and as someone who deserved to continue in the competition. Describe that experience and what stands out the most from your time onstage.

It was such an exhilarating feeling to dance onstage in front of the judges and the audience. If you watch the show, you knew that I was in the red after the first round. I felt like I really gave it my all … The red was definitely a surprise, but hearing all the judges’ comments and feedback, I stayed hopeful that maybe I can continue on.

Some of the clips didn’t get shown on TV, but I definitely pulled out a lot of tricks in my freestyle round [and] different styles of dance. Unfortunately, again, it wasn’t enough [to win the studio audience vote]. At that time, I had no idea I was up against such an amazing dancer, and again the judges gave [positive] feedback and ended up saving me.

This experience allowed me to meet some amazing people from all walks of life who share the same passion for dance as I do, which was the biggest win for me. The best part of the experience was dancing with my episode show cast, who became family over a few days. We all cheered each other on and all brought a unique style of dance to the stage.

What do you hope people learn from seeing you on TV and through other public platforms?

You can be a dancer and be in a different career background. I also hope people watching me are inspired to just move more and add a daily dose of dance for a healthier heart!

To watch Shere on “Dancing With Myself,” go to nbc.com/dancing-with-myself and play Episode 3.

This interview has been condensed and edited according to LN editorial style.