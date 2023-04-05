When St. Louis sports teams decide to hire analysts, they look for someone who’s played for that team. When you think about notable names like Mike Shannon, Jim Edmonds, Ricky Horton, Brad Thompson, Al Hrabosky, Kelly Chase, Bernie Federko and Joe Micheletti, they all have one thing in common: They all played and were cheered on by St. Louis sports fans. And then there’s Darren Robert Pang, a backup goalie with the Chicago Blackhawks who only played four games here in St. Louis and, remarkably, still managed to become one of the most popular sports broadcasters we’ve ever had.

Everything about Pang is unique. He can pick up the phone and call Jon Hamm or text Wayne Gretzky. He’s a 5-foot-5 NHL goalie and a finalist for the Rookie of the Year award. No other St. Louis player had a catchphrase more popular than his “Holy Jumpin'.” Most importantly, he goes to work excited and smiling – you can count on Panger to never turn down an interview request and to never be boring on a broadcast.

Pang came to St. Louis in 2009 after obtaining a blessing from Hall of Fame legend Federko. In addition to Blues games, Pang has become one of the star analysts for TNT and has worked in national television for over 20 years. LN sat down recently with the star to talk broadcasting, embarrassing television moments and more.

Where did your optimism come from?

DP: “I think every day should be a great day. What’s my job? I don’t go to an office. I go to a hockey rink. I go to a morning skate. I talk to hockey players. I have done it all my life. You go to the game. You get between the benches and the place is alive, especially here in St. Louis. How can it be bad?”

We talk about athletes having natural abilities. You have the natural gift of gab, right?

DP: “I had a goalie coach in Chicago, Wayne Thomas, who used to say if I wasn’t talking, he was worried. Kind of a good way to think about it. The one thing I had to do when I started broadcasting, I had to slow down."

Can you describe your life in broadcasting?

DP: “I am an incredibly fortunate person in the small percentage of former athletes who go from being a player and taking a tape recorder into the locker room to being on national television. [Over the years] I’ve seen a lot of my friends who played struggle. I’m just lucky.”

Let’s do some fun, fast questions. One great player who couldn’t score on you?

DP: “That would be nobody.”

Starting a franchise, assuming they are both 22 and healthy, Bobby Orr or Wayne Gretzky, who do you take?

DP: “Bobby Orr. He could do things that were amazing.”

Most embarrassing moment you have ever had on television?

DP: “I was working at ESPN and I came out of a commercial break with this statement: 'Alongside Dave Strader, Darren Pang back in Denver, and moments ago Stephane Yelle tried to beat off Chris Chelios.' And I laughed so hard. And Dave Strader laughed so hard. We couldn’t speak for what seemed like an eternity.”

Favorite restaurant in St. Louis?

DP: “I like Capitol Grille, Katie’s Pizza and Winchester.”

Lowest round of golf for you?

DP: “67 at Desert Mountain.”

What kind of texts does Jon Hamm send to you during the course of a game?

DP: “Well, if the Blues are not playing well, he will send a photo of his dog looking sad.”

What famous person knew who you were and surprised you?

DP: “Charles Barkley face-timed me when I signed the deal with TNT. All he said was, ‘Welcome to the team, little fella.’”