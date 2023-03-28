From Feb. 10 to April 1, Atrium Gallery presents “California Here We Come,” a solo exhibition of important work by artist, educator and traveler James Kuiper. Kuiper, who passed away a little over five years ago, was most known for his compelling landscape pieces that masterfully captured the essence and emotion of various natural landscapes preserved in his memory.
Kuiper was an extensive traveler who immersed himself in numerous landscapes, environments and cultures over the course of his life, which had a profound impact on his artistic work. Carolyn Miles, owner and director of Atrium Gallery, first discovered Kuiper in the ‘80s when he was teaching at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks and serving as the visual arts director for the State Council on the Arts, Anchorage. She reached out to him asking for Atrium to feature his work as one of the gallery’s opening artists, beginning the nearly 36 years of correspondence that would blossom between them. “I didn’t get to meet him physically for many years, but we corresponded,” Miles says. “He sent me his work and I started showing it gradually, then more and more. We have a long, long history; some of the pieces here go back 25 years at least.”
Not long after Miles began showing his work, Kuiper was offered an opportunity to teach at the San Antonio Art Institute in Texas and began working with the university for several years, serving as both a dean and director of the institution. He spent the final 20 years of his life and career living majorly in California, which is the focus and inspiration behind many of the pieces in “California Here We Come,” an exhibition showcasing the impact and legacy of Kuiper’s art and character. Featured in the exhibition are a wide range of abstracted landscape pieces capturing Kuiper’s knowledge, adoration and respect for the environments he encountered throughout his life and his impressions of the world around him.
“His use of color and texture are very explicit and absolutely beautiful,” Miles explains. “They’re very compelling works that make you want to come back and look at them closely because he’s able to communicate so much. The pieces reflect a fusion of his emotions and his memories of all these landscapes he’s been exposed to, from Alaska to Texas to California.”
Each piece masterfully blends together elements of memory, emotion and thoughtfulness to demonstrate Kuiper’s intentionality and his sensitivity to imagery and color. On canvas, Kuiper uses thick oil paint to mimic the vivid, three-dimensional nature of his memories and the lasting impressions different landscapes made on his life. One of his largest included works, “My Memory Barely Faithful,” incorporates this technique by using subdued color and thick texture to convey his particular memory of the painted scene. Other work uses acrylic on mylar with attached stones taken from Northern Spain, where Kuiper spent several summers working with and learning from the Basque people. His time in Spain had a monumental impact on his work and many of the pieces reflect the influential knowledge, people and techniques he encountered while living there.
“Some artists create work because they’re angry, or they’re grieving and want to express something,” Miles says. “But I would say James was at peace; he was at peace with himself and at peace with life. He could express that peace through his work and understand the beauty of keeping things in your memory that are precious to you.”
