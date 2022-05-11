St. Louis Artist Maxine Thirteen Discusses Series of Paintings Created in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Among the metro area’s younger visual artists, St. Louisan Maxine Long, better known as Maxine Thirteen, enjoys a fairly high profile for her intriguingly stylized neo-representational paintings – a notion reinforced by the March exhibition “Inside the Box” at the 31artgallery in St. Louis’ North Hampton neighborhood.

“Inside the Box,” as such, comprised 13 geometrically layered minimalist portraits born of the COVID-19 lockdown two years ago. Like any bona fide artist, she chose to open herself to the experience.

“The series began with my self-portrait ‘25,’” Thirteen relates. “I created it at the beginning of the lockdowns in March of 2020, commemorating my 25th birthday. The style I chose represented my unwillingness to show my full self to those around me, as well as the new inability to show oneself due to the dangers and restrictions that the pandemic presented.

“Suddenly, when the option was taken away, I felt more inclined to want to be seen.”

The paintings in the series suggest something akin to regimented impasto and operate almost as the antithesis of trompe-l’oeil – denying by their very three-dimensionality that painterly technique’s customary illusion of 3D on the picture plane.

“When I first started painting in oils, I practiced and experimented on these tiny, 2- by 2-inch canvases,” Thirteen continues. “Building a larger portrait out of those tiny squares seemed like an interesting way to nod to my beginnings as a painter, while embracing a more substantial and challenging project.