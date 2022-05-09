St. Louis Artist Fredrick Nelson Shares Inspiration for Recent Paintings

A singular delicacy suffuses Fredrick Nelson’s “Broken Hearts, Faded Flowers,” the 52- by 62-inch oil on canvas shown here.

Nelson, who lives and works in St. Louis, is currently enjoying a solo exhibition titled “From Whence We Come” at Carolyn Miles’ venerable Atrium Gallery at 665 S. Skinker Blvd. The exhibition, which opened on April 22, runs till June 4.

Nelson has an almost daunting curriculum vitae, which relates that he’s averaged nearly one solo exhibition annually during the past 45 years and that he took part (on average) in more than two group exhibitions annually from 1973 to 2020. His CV also notes that certain of his works grace 11 public collections and 42 corporate collections – among them the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island in the United Arab Emirates.

The artist created “Broken Hearts, Faded Flowers” last year. “My paintings have always been about landscape,” Nelson relates. “The space, the color, the shape, the texture and the composition of landscape are key elements in my work.

“Over the years, the work has changed, both in content and imagery. My most recent paintings, based on gardens, are about shape, color, a flatter visual space and a quiet texture that reveals itself on close examination. Flora are described in multiple layers of paint.”

The primary influence on his work, Nelson continues, “comes from a philosophy which suggests the interpretation rather than the copy of nature and the primacy of a personal response. The paintings intersect at abstraction and realism – what is seen and what is created. This sensibility, both aesthetically and philosophically, expressed in different cultural approaches, is an interpretive, personal response to the visual world.”