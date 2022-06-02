St. Louis Artist Carmon Colangelo Experiments With Geometry and Color in Vivid ‘Stitched Aperture’

Often, an almost sidereal (as opposed to surreal) energy and color infuse the works of St. Louisan Carmon Colangelo, as if they were skirting the accretion disk of a black hole or other massive astrophysical object – as with “Stitched Aperture,” the 30- by 40-inch multimedia piece reproduced here.

“Stitched Aperture,” which dates from 2021, numbered among the works displayed in the “This or That” exhibition last September at Clayton’s cherished Bruno David Gallery, which represents Colangelo.

The work, the artist explains, was “made of digitally printed images on canvas, wrapped and cut on top of a stretched canvas. The underlayer on canvas is mostly hidden, with watercolor and printed paper collaged onto the surface.

“The drips were created on the digital printer when the canvas came to the end of the roll – a happy accident. However, in order to make it work, I hired artist Zoë Finkelstein to stitch the wrapped sections together in a pattern of her choice that creates the armaturelike structure.”

In “Stitched Aperture,” outré geometry skews delightfully this way and that, transforming planar perceptions into visual enigmas and coupling with a sometimes explosive palette (most notably yellow gone nova) to provide a tonic for even the weariest eye – a bravura effort.

Colangelo, it bears noting, has been enjoying an eventful spring. In mid-May, Bruno David Gallery announced that 21c Museum had just acquired three 2018 paintings by him: “Cartesian Shout,” “Cartesian Twist” and “Occam’s Razor.” That trio of works appeared in Colangelo’s solo exhibition “Infinite Abstraction” at Bruno David Gallery in 2019.

Contemporary art enthusiasts (and husband and wife) Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown founded 21c, now a multivenue operation, in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2006. In a small synchronicity projected for early next year, 21c will be adding a venue in downtown St. Louis, in the restored YMCA building at 1528 Locust St.

To learn more about Colangelo, visit brunodavidgallery.com.

Metro area artists who wish to be considered for future installments of this monthly department of Ladue News should email inquiries to bhollerbach@laduenews.com with “Art & Soul” in the subject line.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.