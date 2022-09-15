 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Arts Speak

St. Louis area photographer opens new studio with vision to empower local mothers

Rae Marcel Studio Promo Shots

Photo by Rae Marcel Photography

Rae Marcel’s dynamic photos capture everyday people in a way that conveys empowerment, intimacy and romance with a modern, editorial edge – often at significant times in their lives. Fortunately for St. Louis and environs, she’s put down roots by opening a new studio in Edwardsville.

“Every client walks out more confident than when they walk in,” Marcel says. “That’s not the model – that’s the vibe and the experience [bringing it] out of them.”

Hailey Motherhood Session

Photo by Rae Marcel

The talented photographer previously moved from Indianapolis, where she had a studio, to St. Louis for her husband’s career. Her search for a bigger studio closer to her family’s new home came to an end when she drove by an eye-catching space in Edwardsville’s historic downtown.

“When we first moved [to the area], this place used to be a clothing boutique, and I wasn’t even doing photography at the time,” Marcel says. “I thought, ‘Oooh, if ever I started a business, this is where I would want it to be!’”

She laughs and adds: “Fast-forward to now, and it’s mine.”

The location appealed to her not just because of its open aesthetic, with brick walls and a big storefront window. Marcel says the friendly, small-town community offers security for both her and her mostly female clientele, and it’s the ideal place to foster partnerships with local businesses.

“I’m working on some projects when it comes to maternity – I’m trying to be hush-hush about it – offering resources for maternity clients,” she says. “I have a passion for moms, and being a mom, and going through that maternal stage – even after birth. So I’ve been working on a few things to help moms transition into that.”

Marcel envisions a downtown center for new mothers. A far cry from that of a hospital, mothers could work here with a nurse or doula on developing their parenting skills through services like lactation consultations and do so in a comfortable setting.

In becoming a photographer and new business owner, Marcel says she became a better mother. Having to face new challenges at work and as a parent, she learned the importance of setting aside time to spend with her family and being intentional with how they spent those moments together.

“My daughter seeing me do something that I love is the ultimate plus,” she says. “I’m glad I took the time to learn the craft and … the business, because it’s been rewarding in more ways than I can imagine.”

Rae Marcel Studio Promo Shots

Photo by Rae Marcel Photography

In the near future, expect more community collaborations from Rae Marcel Photography that allow Marcel greater opportunities to capture images of empowerment as her clients celebrate significant life moments, from getting married to motherhood and the milestones to come.

Rae Marcel Photography, Edwardsville, raemarcel.com

 

Digital editor and staff writer Amanda Dahl appreciates the beauty of life, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

