St. Louis area music organizations and venues make technological upgrades to attract artists from around the world

It’s an exciting period of innovation for the music scene in the St. Louis area, including at the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, whose historic home base at Powell Hall will be undergoing a massive renovation and expansion beginning in 2023.

“The SLSO is known as a leading American orchestra with a high standard of musicianship that performs a wide variety of styles and deftly pivots between genres,” says its president and CEO, Marie-Hélène Bernard. “Artists can pursue their aspirations through creative and challenging programming – a commitment the SLSO makes to nurture deep and meaningful relationships with the world’s top artists.”

She notes that the ongoing coronaviral pandemic proved the importance of being able to adjust to “ever-changing realities.”

“Institutions bore financial challenges, added stress to performers, and audiences stayed home – all things that take time to address,” Bernard says. “Despite lingering challenges, organizations have been able to flex their creative mettle and adapt.”

The Factory at The District faced these challenges head-on when opening in 2021 in Chesterfield, after the tumultuous first year of the pandemic. The 52,000-square-foot music venue has welcomed Grammy award winners, including pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, influential hip hop group The Roots and legendary singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge.

“The Factory was designed to provide the best possible experience for performers,” COO Brian Carp says. “By creating a space where logistical hurdles have been removed, bands can focus on what is most important: their music and the experience of their live performances.”

The Factory contributes to the community through Push Up for the People, its charity program that highlights a single organization each month. Carp adds: “The venue has also fostered terrific partnerships across the metro area and enjoys working hard to make St. Louis a better place.”

Inspiration hits artists from the moment they step into The Sheldon’s historic hall, describes executive director Peter Palermo. The concert hall is experiencing a major technological upgrade. “Our concert audiences will enjoy what modern technology can provide in the moment,” Palermo says, “and we will be able to extend that experience all over the world with our streaming service.”

He expands: “I have seen artists and audiences come alive during a performance. The intimate space, amazing acoustics and truly generous audiences – it brings out the best in a performer.”

The Sheldon remained a refuge for artists during the early stage of the pandemic by offering paid gigs to musicians.

“The trend away from music education in our schools seems to have accelerated since the pandemic,” Palermo says. “I worry that in the future, we will have fewer musicians, and those we do have will come from similar backgrounds. We will see innovation, creativity and performance all diminished.”

Keyon Harrold, who is entering his second year as creative advisor at Jazz St. Louis, is leveraging opportunities to reach new local audiences and using music to affect social change.

“Jazz musicians know Jazz St. Louis for the impeccable sound of the room,” Travis Estes, its director of marketing, says about the organization’s draw. “This technical expertise is extended through streaming capabilities that take performances in St. Louis worldwide.”

Harrold’s current ambition is to produce a commissioned work inspired by the voice and culture of St. Louis. Community partnerships further that goal and expand audience reach, as with St. Louis-based Jazz Cruises, which co-hosted icon George Benson, who also appeared at The Factory. Additionally, JSL’s education programs serve 100-plus area schools in 30 school districts.

Andy Ament, director of education and community engagement, says: “The education programs are influenced by direct exposure to touring and regional artists [who inspire] the next generation of musicians and [ensure] St. Louis’ role in both the history and future of jazz.”

The Factory at The District, thefactorystl.com