St. Louis Area Monuments are Reinterpreted in Local Efforts to Contextualize History

Every monument tells a story.

“Monuments and memorials create opportunities to commemorate an individual, a movement or an issue,” says Peter Kastor, a professor of history and American culture studies at Washington University in St. Louis and Missouri Historical Society board member.

Dara Taylor, MHS managing director of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, adds: “By their emphases and absences, monuments and memorials can serve to distort as much as they inform history.”

As monuments and memorials are being removed, reinterpreted and constructed across the U.S., various metro area organizations have also recently reassessed historical statues and started new commemorative projects – all in an effort to more accurately recount every story of the area’s past.

The Missouri History Museum recently hosted a panel discussion, “Rethinking Monuments & Memorials,” to dive deeper into the conversation surrounding the area’s historic and future commemorations. “Innocently or not,” Kastor says, “memorials can paper over history or just get it wrong … but they can serve as reparative when done thoughtfully and properly.”

Among other topics, the panelists examined the museum’s reinterpretation of its own Thomas Jefferson statue, which debuted on April 30, 1913. “It was meant to be both a celebration of Thomas Jefferson and a celebration of the 1904 World’s Fair,” says panel moderator Jody Sowell, current MHS managing director of public history and incoming president, effective July 11 following MHS President Frances Levine’s retirement.

In late April of this year, MHS – which operates the Missouri History Museum – installed interpretive labels in the form of three free-standing reading rails around the Jefferson statue that aim to point out the contradictions and complexities of Jefferson’s legacy and relate history in a more complete and complex way. “Thomas Jefferson was an instrumental figure in American history, but also this person who you want to interrogate and question and wonder about how we should think about him today,” Sowell explains.

Sowell says the response to the new labels has been overwhelmingly positive: “What we have most enjoyed seeing is visitors having conversations around the statue in ways we didn’t see before they were installed. Most visitors want to wrestle with the complexities of history, and we believe the response we have seen proves that.”

The panelists also discussed future commemorative projects set for the metro area, including the creation of a memorial to honor Mill Creek Valley.

A once-thriving Black neighborhood of more than 800 businesses and some 40-plus houses of worship, Mill Creek Valley was home to 20,000 residents who were displaced in 1959 upon its demolition for “urban renewal,” as detailed in the memoir, “The Last Children of Mill Creek,” by author Vivian Gibson, who served as a panelist at the April event and an adviser to local groups working to create Mill Creek Valley memorials.

With input from area residents including Gibson, as well as support and expertise from institutions such as The Griot Museum of Black History in St. Louis’ St. Louis Place neighborhood and MHS, Great Rivers Greenway is memorializing the Mill Creek Valley neighborhood in its former home along a 1-mile stretch of Market Street between Compton Avenue and 22nd Street, according to a press release.

Great Rivers Greenway is a St. Louis-based public agency tasked with building and caring for a network of greenways – 128 miles and counting, according to its website. Set to open in 2023, the Brickline Greenway segment running from Harris-Stowe State University to the new St. Louis CITY SC stadium will feature a public art installation by St. Louis resident and nationally acclaimed artist Damon Davis to commemorate Mill Creek Valley.

“Mill Creek Valley was a thriving Black community, with businesses and nightlife, [an] arts community and a range of socioeconomic classes,” explains Davis in the press release from St. Louis CITY SC. “The narrative of it being a blighted community – it was neglected for a reason, slum-ified so that the excuse could be used to pave over it. I’m designing a series of pedestals and portals to represent hourglasses that hold time (represented by soil) still, displayed at the top. Just like the soil, we can excavate the stories of these people and put them on literal pedestals for the whole world to see, acknowledge and start a conversation about their stories.”

Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599, mohistory.org

Great Rivers Greenway, greatriversgreenway.org

