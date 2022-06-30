St. Louis Area Doctor Discusses Her Recent Artwork: ‘Tree of Life’

Despite being a static image, Dr. Sreelatha Varma’s “Tree of Life,” reproduced here, seemingly shimmers with some innate vitality, blending representational and abstract art into a pleasing whole.

Varma is an attending physician at St. Luke’s Hospital in the metro area whose first St. Louis art show benefited transplant patients. Regarding “Tree of Life,” she focuses on that vitality when providing background on the 40- by 30-inch oil on canvas, created last year.

As the biggest challenge involved in its creation, she cites bringing out “the translucent, illuminated beauty the tree of life creates around it.” Despite that challenge, she hopes “that everyone who looks at it instantly feels inspired and drawn to the vibrating beauty and peace it emanates.”

“‘Tree of Life’ is a symbol of personal strength and wisdom,” Varma states. “The inspiration comes from the evolving world which we live in, which is filled with many hurdles and aspirations, and yet we become very resilient to accept what life has to offer for us. A tree, as it matures and grows older, withstands all of nature’s forces and yet stands strong and beautiful, filled with wisdom, with its branches reaching up, and always strives to help mankind and this universe in many ways.

“We, too, grow in this life, every day striving for new experiences, greater knowledge, but in that process, we go through tremendous rifts and struggles. But at the end, the aim should be to stand as graceful as the tree of life and spread our uniqueness and our strength and love towards every single soul – and hence, bring unfathomable beauty and peace to this world.”

Those interested in viewing more of Varma’s works in person should visit the Kirkwood Public Library at 140 E. Jefferson Ave. before July 31, while it’s exhibiting 10 to 15 of her paintings under the rubric “The Fifth Dimension – Soul Connection.” Varma notes: “It involves brilliant color patterns to invoke peace and energy.”

To learn more about Varma and her work, visit fineartamerica.com/profiles/sreelatha-varma.

Metro area artists who wish to be considered for future installments of this monthly department of Ladue News should email inquiries to bhollerbach@laduenews.com with “Art & Soul” in the subject line.

