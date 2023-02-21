Play: “Uncle Vanya”

Company: St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Venue: Gaslight Theater, 358 North Boyle Ave.

Dates: February 23 through 26, March 2 through 5

Tickets: $35 to $40; contact ticketmaster.com or stlas.org

Highlights: St. Louis Actors’ Studio pays homage to the great Russian playwright, Anton Chekhov, in a first-rate production, carefully crafted by associate artistic director Annamaria Pileggi and her wonderfully focused cast, in an adaptation by modern playwright and regular Actors’ Studio contributor Neil LaBute.

Story: Time passes ever so slowly in 1899 at the Serebryakov country estate outside St. Petersburg, Russia. The estate is operated by Ivan Petrovich Voynitsky (Vanya) and his niece, Sofia Alexandrovna Serebryakova (Sonya) on behalf of Sonya’s father, retired professor Alexsandr Vladimirovich Serebryakov, and his second wife, Helena Andreyevna Serebryakova (Yelena).

The estate was the property of Sonya’s late mother, and is technically her property, but the retiring Sonya allows her father to give the orders as to who does what on the estate. The genial country doctor, Astrov, is a frequent visitor to the estate, and currently is caring for the visiting Alexsandr, who suffers from gout but disdains any of Astrov’s medical advice.

Other residents of the country property include Vanya’s mother, Maria Vasilyevna Voynitskaya, as well as Ilya Ilyich Telegin, a handyman of sorts, and the elderly maid, Marina, who is most concerned about what time of day dinner and supper will be served with the arrival of the city dwellers from St. Petersburg.

Vanya and Astrov each has deep feelings for the young and beautiful Yelena, who appears to be faithful to her much older husband, and the youthful Sonya long has admired the middle-age Astrov, who is impervious to her obvious affection.

While Vanya complains about his lot in life, and how he could have married Yelena a decade earlier but somehow didn’t, Astrov laments the state of humanity, preferring instead to cultivate a love for ecology and the environment by caring for a forest near his own home. Sonya struggles to keep going working the farm, a chore she tells Vanya she cannot handle solely on her own, but he is too obsessed with Yelena to care.

When Alexsandr reveals an idea he thinks will be beneficial to him and his wife, at the possible expense of Vanya, Sonya and the others, he ignites a tempest of emotions which cause each of the residents to come to grips with reality, or fantasy, in their own individual, and largely unhappy, ways.

Other info: LaBute’s 2020 adaptation keeps the setting in late 19th century rural Russia, while updating the vernacular in many scenes, giving it a contemporary feel in its vocabulary, manners of speech, etcetera. This helps director Pileggi, who keeps the two-act, nearly three-hour production moving at an agreeable pace, to coax some remarkable performances out of her eight-player cast.

John Pierson and Michael James Reed offer a fascinating study in contrasts as Vanya and Astrov, respectively. Pierson’s Vanya is volatile, passionate, and physically explosive, apt to go off the rails at any time. By comparison, Reed’s Astrov is a study in Russian intellectual and psychological reflection, a man who retreats into vodka as his primary defense mechanism against the “desperate boredom” which plagues Chekhov’s array of characters, to varying degrees. Both actors offer superlative performances.

Greg Johnston brings a domineering and imposing presence to Alexsandr, a pompous professor who is most interested in himself, and uses others, including his wife, as tools to achieve his selfish goals. His rage in a taut, second-half scene fully realizes the scope and venality of the landed gentry, circa 1899 Russia.

The vagaries of love and desire are well depicted in the affecting portrayals of Yelena and Sonya by Jennelle Gilreath Owens and Bryn McLaughlin, respectively. The latter achingly reveals Sonya’s kind and hard-working love for the indifferent Astrov, who sees only a “plain” country girl, as Sonya laments, even as she tries to heed the needs of everyone at the estate.

Owens carefully reveals the complexities of Yelena, including her torn desire over Astrov, and her admissions about the mistake she’s made in marrying the professor. As with most of the players, her thoughts and feelings are revealed in halting steps, which are a statement of their own.

Michael Musgrave-Perkins is terrific as the mild-mannered Telegin, whose father sold his own property to Vanya’s father, and now is reduced to a spartan living on the perimeter of the estate. Eleanor Mullin does very well as the doting, simple-minded Marina, whose answers to every problem are God and hot tea. As Maria, Jan Meyer shows the matron’s infatuation with her son-in-law and the near-contempt for her own son, Vanya, in measures equally duped and cruel, respectively.

All of the action takes place on a single set superbly designed by Patrick Huber, dominated at the back of stage right with a trellis-type structure which features shards of glass at the top, and a door providing access to other, unseen areas in the back.

There’s a barren tree at the center, and another door at the rear of stage left, with most of the activities occurring in a grand room filled with antique-looking furniture, courtesy of Huber and props designer Jenny Smith, the latter adding a nice touch with the doctor’s medical bag. Huber’s lighting suitably underscores the somber mood of the piece.

Pileggi adds a reflective sound design, and Teresa Doggett’s costume design exemplifies the upper-middle-class refinery of Alexsandr and his well-dressed young wife Yelena, as well as Astrov’s professional attire and the working togs of Telegin and Marina, with Vanya’s unkempt craziness in a world of its own.

Chekhov is one of the world’s greatest playwrights. In this studied and superb rendition of “Uncle Vanya,” director Pileggi, adapter LaBute and Pileggi’s stalwart cast indicate how Chekhov continues to be relevant today.