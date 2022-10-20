St. Louis Actors’ Studio production of ‘Fiction’ is a true work of art

Play: “Fiction”

Company: St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Venue: The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis

Dates: Oct. 20 to 23

Tickets: $30 to $35; contact ticketmaster.com or stlas.org

Highlights: St. Louis Actors’ Studio opens its 15th season with a taut, finely crafted interpretation of playwright Steven Dietz’s incisive drama about the blurred line between fantasy and reality.

Story: Michael and Linda Waterman are both published writers in addition to being husband and wife to each other. For 20 years, they’ve lived a pretty good life, traveling often to enjoy the fruits of their hard-earned success. They met, in fact, in Paris and share fond memories of that occasion.

Linda teaches a class in literary fiction, but is primarily known for an early novel she wrote about some alarming experiences she had decades earlier in South Africa, where she was raped and terrorized. Michael has had a more lasting literary career, and each of them has long penned their thoughts in their respective daily journals.

When Linda suddenly is diagnosed with a malignant and terminal brain tumor, giving her perhaps just weeks to live, she expresses her desire that she and Michael read each other’s diaries. Michael appears uncomfortable with the idea and, before sharing his journal with Linda, advises her that his entries consist of “fiction” and are not based on actual events.

At different times, both Michael and Linda had attended a writers’ camp in a secluded locale. On his visit, Michael met and befriended Abby, a young woman whose grandfather started the camp and who now works at the establishment, seeing to the daily needs of its visitors.

At first, Abby finds Michael to be pushy and demanding, but she gradually finds herself attracted to the flirtatious writer. They begin a relationship that Michael keeps guarded from his wife. Michael even takes Abby to Paris and courts her at the very same café where he met Linda.

Linda reads about all of this in Michael’s diary and is understandably angry and upset. He insists, though, that he merely used Abby as the basis for the fictional accounts in his journal. Having attended that same writers’ camp separately, Linda knows Abby. In fact, Linda knows something about Abby’s past that is worrisome on another front.

So, what is fact and what is fiction? As Linda comes to terms with her physical condition, can she also find resolution with her husband? And does she have any secrets of her own that may now come to light? Is truth really stranger than fiction?

Other Info: Dietz, regularly named one of the 20 most produced playwrights in America, is a prolific writer in addition to being a director and teacher. His dozens of plays, including both original stories and adaptations, include many which have been performed on local stages, including “Bloomsday,” “Dracula,” “Random Acts,” “More Fun Than Bowling,” “The Nina Variations,” “Private Eyes” and “Inventing van Gogh.”

“Fiction” was written in 2002 and holds up quite well. The two-act drama is character-driven, but Dietz also has fashioned a probing script that mixes mystery absorbingly into the story’s primary focus, what is real and what is fiction. Hence, the title.

Director Wayne Salomon sets the stage for the scintillating Actors’ Studio rendition in his subtle sound design, which opens the show with Simon and Garfunkel’s haunting song, “The Dangling Conversation.” Simon’s pinpoint lyrics underscore the troubles as well as the elegance in the two writers’ relationship, and foretell what is to follow.

Dietz’s script moves freely between past and present. Salomon works with scenic designer Patrick Huber by having one of the three characters out of light and at the other end of the stage when Abby is present with either Michael or Linda. Kristi Gunther’s astute lighting design is invaluable in accentuating key dramatic scenes, keeping the focus on the conversing players while the third one is “out of sight” and out of mind.

Salomon maintains a tense, calculated pace to which his studied cast adheres. William Roth conveys the worldly confidence of Michael, a man who knows what he wants and how to go about getting it. He’s also adept at delivering Michael’s unconvincing protestations of his innocence, blaming everything on his flair for creative writing.

Lizi Watt shines as Linda, a woman self-assured in her own success until she makes the fateful decision to request reading her husband’s diary before she dies. Linda has built her reputation on a solitary tome, one which may challenge her own literary reputation if one investigates too deeply. Watt shows both Linda’s comfort in her life as well as her revealing vulnerabilities.

As Abby, Bryn McLaughlin shows herself to be the equal in the mind games played by Michael and Linda. Abby has seen many a writer at her family’s retreat, but she may have the most significant story of all, and she knows what power she holds.

Costume designer Carla Landis Evans dresses the players in comfortable attire for their relaxed environments. Set designer Patrick Huber keeps everything simple to help focus on the story, aided by Jenny Smith’s well-appointed props design.

Michael says at one point that “[n]one of us can fail to disappoint.” Perhaps that’s why fiction is at the heart of the relationship between the writing Waterman couple. Dietz’s compelling script and the troupe’s perceptive handling of it make this “Fiction” a true work of art.