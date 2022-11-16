St. Joseph Academy celebrates state golf tournament win

In what turned out to be a rout, the St. Joseph Academy Angels showed why their golf program ranks No. 1 in the state.

The Angels romped to a remarkable 59-stroke win in the Class 4 state tournament played at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club in Joplin. That marked their seventh consecutive state championship and 12th overall.

St. Joseph finished with a team total of 640. Runner-up Blue Springs South was a distant second at 699.

Three Angels won all-state honors by finishing in the top 15 individuals. Rylie Andrews tied for second with an 8-over 152. She fired back-to-back rounds of 76. She is the only senior on the team and has verbally committed to play at Missouri State in 2023.

Sophomore K.C. Lenox ended at 13-over 157 – good for sixth place. Junior Isabella Buckley tied for 12th place at 162.

St. Joseph’s other scorer was junior Catherine Cronin, who ended in 22nd place with a 169. Freshman Maggie Drozda tied for 44th place with a 186. Only four scores are counted in the team total.

State High School Girls Tournaments

In Class 4, the Francis Howell Vikings earned a team trophy by finishing in fourth place with a two-day total of 710. It was the third time the program has returned with a team trophy. The last time came in 2011, when Francis Howell also tied for third.

Three area girls picked up an all-state medal in Class 4 by finishing in the top 15. Addy Surber recorded a second all-state finish. She shot a 161 to end in 11th place. Peyton Cusick tied for 12th at 162. Reese Reinhardt shot a 166 to wind up in 15th place.

In the Class 3 state tournament played at Columbia Country Club, the Visitation Academy Vivettes finished second in the team totals with a score of 689, and St. Dominic came in fourth with a 726. Visitation was just two strokes behind state champion Glendale. Vivettes senior Ava Sanford paced her team with a 167 that saw her finish in a tie for sixth place. Also earning all-state medals were junior Grace Fagan and sophomore Avery McLaughlin. The two tied for eighth at 170.

Eva Brown shot a 155 to come in second among individuals in Class 3. Parkway West junior Kylie Secrest shot a 164 to finish in fourth place. St. Dominic sophomore Annabelle Bush’s 166 was good for fifth place.

Westminster Christian Academy came in second in the Class 2 state tournament held at Silo Ridge Golf Club in Bolivar. The Wildcats’ final total was 743. Osage finished first at 726. Incarnate Word Academy secured fourth place at 764.

Earning all-state honors was Incarnate Word Academy senior Morgan Dwyer, who finished eighth with a 171. Westminster sophomore Sophie Nall and freshman Caroline Domyan tied for 12th place at 178.

St. Louis District Golf Association’s Jim Jackson Invitational

The Jim Jackson Invitational is a fitting closing event for the St. Louis District Golf Association’s season, and Kirkwood’s Jason Landry, who plays out of Greenbriar Hills Country Club, was happy to take part in it.

It’s a premier event that every participant wants to win, and Landry did just that. A total of 36 golfers played at Algonquin Golf Club. Landry, who won the 101st Giesedieck Men’s Championship in 20 holes in 2020, shot a 137 on rounds of 67 and 70.

“This is my first Jackson win,” Landry says. “I have come close a couple of times in the past few years, but either a poor stretch of holes or the usual suspects kept me out of the winner’s circle. An injury last year in the second round forced me to withdraw.”

The tournament again this year boasted several club champions, past Jackson champions and other players who qualified throughout the season through their high finishes in St. Louis District Golf Association events.

“The Jackson is special to me for two reasons,” Landry says. “The first being that the invitation to get in comes with no special exemptions other than earning your way in through good play. Whether you won your club championship, made match play at the District Championship or are a past champion, at some point, you had to play well to make it into the field. You get the best of the best in the district playing that week. Decorated players such as Jim Holtgrieve, Skip Berkmeyer, Chad Neizing, Drew Pranger, Buddy Allen and Chris Kovach are always on the tee sheet.

“The second reason is that the event is held at Algonquin Country Club. I’m not sure why, but I have always felt a connection to that course. I always feel comfortable there, and it just has always suited my eye.”

Brevin Giebler took second place with a 142. He won a scorecard playoff with Zach Decker, who also finished at 142. Chris Kovach, Ryan Schuenke and Chad Neizing all followed at 143.

Landry’s victory capped a good summer for him. With a new addition to his family, he cut back his tournament schedule to seven this year. He finished second in the Old Warson Cup for the second year. He made the cut at the Metropolitan Amateur, and he finished the stroke play portion of the STLDGA District Championship as the No. 3 going into match play. He expressed gratitude toward STLDGA, the Algonquin Country Club and his family.

“I wouldn’t have had this opportunity without the support of my family, who was there watching the final round,” he says. “It was pretty special to have my daughter [Maddie] run out onto the last green to greet me when the last putt dropped.”

Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association’s Senior Amateur

Brian Lovett won the 30th Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association’s Senior Amateur played at Aberdeen Golf Club in Eureka.

In the Championship Division, Lovett took the title and won the George F. Meyer trophy. Lovett, who plays out of Bellerive Country Club, shot a two-day total of 141 to finish 3 under in the tournament. He shot rounds of 69 and 72. Didier Villard of WingHaven Country Club and Tim Barry of Boone Valley Golf Club tied for second at 145.

Two players in the 65-to-69 age division made a hole-in-one. George Von Stamwitz scored an ace on the par-3, No. 16. Seven holes later, Chuck Schranck did the same on the par-3, No. 5.

And that wraps this season of local golf!