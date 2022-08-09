St. Charles multidisciplinary artist Candice Corgan readies for upcoming Clayton exhibition

Candice Corgan’s “Balloons I Find Important VII,” pictured here may well instantly prompt a smile, even against all odds.

Corgan, a multidisciplinary artist from St. Charles, created the predominantly golden 16-inch-square screenprint earlier this year. Almost inevitably, its superficial nuances – stray reflections, both dark and light, and what looks like an equatorial crease – bring to mind the smiley ideogram, whose ubiquity nowadays transcends “iconic.”

“My work highlights the absurdity found in the mundane, using humor and play to discuss the bleakness of the everyday,” Corgan relates. “I like to look at the fine line between the dualities of joy and boredom, dreams and reality, hope and failed expectations. Using whimsy and play, I poke fun at the contemporary human experience and how we interact with the world.

“My current body of work draws from the collective disappointment of birthday celebrations. As children, we believe our birthdays are special, the one day of the year meant to be all about you. Then you become an adult, and reality hits – the illusion is lost. The idea of birthdays and birthday parties become stressful and emotional, and are inevitably a letdown.

“But still, you get a tiny bit of hope on the day of your birthday, like a special feeling, even though you have to work your nine-to-five, and you secretly hope no one knows. Friends insist on celebrating, but you quietly hope the plans get canceled. A child’s grand expectation is superseded by even greater disappointments.

“Birthdays are just like any other day.”

Corgan earned a BFA in printmaking from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, she notes. Her love of that subject subsequently led her to the Tamarind Institute, a lithographic oasis formed in 1970 by the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque; there she further earned certificates as both a trained printer and a trained master printer before earning an MFA from New York’s famed Syracuse University.

An exhibition of her art entitled “Most Good” will open on Aug. 19 at the integral St. Louis Artists’ Guild in Clayton and will run through Sept. 17. Corgan promises a rather impressive array: “The work on view at ‘Most Good’ will vary from two-dimensional to wall installation to interactive sculpture.”

So cue an emoji, why not – three guesses which one – and head to Clayton next Friday to view more works by an exciting, thoughtful younger visual artist.

To learn more about our Corgan’s work, visit candicemalyncorgan.com.

Metro area artists who wish to be considered for future installments of this monthly department of Ladue News should email inquiries to bhollerbach@laduenews.com with “Art & Soul” in the subject line.