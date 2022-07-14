Spring Church Rises From the Ashes in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District

The Pulitzer Arts Foundation has breathed new life into church ruins in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District. Once formerly known as “the burned church” by locals, the site, now known as Spring Church, has renewed purpose as a public gathering space with a noteworthy past.

“A congregation that had been in Mill Creek Valley left their home and relocated here in the 1950s,” the Pulitzer’s executive director, Cara Starke, explains, referring to the historic St. Louis neighborhood that was once home to 20,000 Black St. Louisans and later demolished for urban renewal. “That congregation was here until 2001, when, very sadly, there was an electrical fire – and four walls remained.”

Grand Center Arts District owned the Gothic Revival-style ruins and adjacent land for two decades before ownership switched to the Pulitzer in the spring of 2020.

“It almost feels like a more sacred place because it has this spiritual sense of walking in these four walls, and then you see the sky,” designer Kiku Obata of Kiku Obata & Company says of the property rising at the corner of Spring Avenue and Grandel Square. “This should feel like a ruin. Let’s make this building feel as though we touched it as little as possible … There’s that touch between the architecture and nature, and how nature can come and take over but add beauty to the space.”

With that concept in mind for the final design, the finished site includes infrastructure for electricity, lighting and drainage – all placed underneath the ground of the building formerly known as the National Memorial Church of God and Christ. Structural beams, painted to match the original stonework, define the interior’s frame to offer vital support of the roofless edifice. Ivy, which once covered the ruins, can grow back freely, developers hope, enhancing the awe of the iconic spot.

“One day, not too long ago, several of us were standing in the street, looking at the building,” founder Emily Rauh Pulitzer reflects. “A woman who was driving by stopped her car and said, ‘You’re not tearing that down, are you?’ No, we’re making sure it stays standing.”

That promise extends to the adjacent lot, where the home of famed local architect Theodore Link, who built St. Louis’ Union Station, used to stand. Landscape designer Chris Carl of Studio Land Arts, who created the Pulitzer’s Park-Like outdoor garden, took on the task of converting the empty lot into a green space for community enjoyment.

“It was really less about design and more about uncovering what was there already,” he says. “We want the landscape to feel like … you don’t really know if the pieces had been there or not.”

He continues: “With the benches, we wanted to do something rustic and raw. When we started to uncover them, we found … [they] were window wells for light in the basement. We pushed one of them down to create a step so that we could expose some of the brick from the original window wells.”

During construction, Carl met a “guerilla gardener,” as the landscape designer describes him, who had been cultivating the area for many years. To preserve those efforts, Carl moved one tree and replanted as many of the plants as possible.

Developer Steve Trampe of Owen Development says of Spring Church that he’s amazed “that it’s still standing. When it was burned, it was unreinforced. What was done [in 2004 by Grand Center Arts District] to reinforce it was just a temporary solution.”

He continues: “It’s a known place. It was a building that wanted to survive, and everybody wanted it to survive. And so, here it is.”

Multidisciplinary artist and activist Jordan Weber’s “All Our Liberations” will serve as the inaugural artist project in Spring Church, on view from July 16 to 24, with accompanying events that will focus on “community learning, reflection and healing,” according to a press release.

Though Spring Church will not be available to rent for private events, the Pulitzer invites the community to continue to come into the space in pursuit of inspiration and refuge.

Spring Church, 620 N. Spring Ave., St. Louis; Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-754-1850, pulitzerarts.org