It’s a big year for RAC. In 2023, the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis, the largest public funder of the arts in the city, nearly quadrupled its grants funding since the year prior – totaling close to $4.5million in grants to 350 artists and arts organizations in St. Louis.
“Our board and staff made some tough decisions at the start of the pandemic to secure our long-term organizational sustainability,” Vanessa Cooksey, RAC president and CEO, said in a press release. “Our sacrifices and commitment to innovation is paying off! RAC is well-positioned to grow our grantmaking efforts and have even greater community impact year-over-year…This is a significant, celebratory moment for artists, arts organizations, and all of us who embrace the artist within.”
We spoke with five visual artists who received grants from RAC this year. Here’s what they’re working on.
DOUGLAS DALE
“My work is inspired by the information lost in the application of a rigid taxonomy, challenging false binaries through the creation of second skins: encasing wood in yarn. I draw inspiration from camp, drag, theater and the club scene: spaces where reality is the product of illusion. Proudly trans nonbinary, I extend my own queering unto inanimate objects. I view ‘queerness’ not only as an identity, but as a declaration of systematic failure. I construct my work to break presumed polarities, encapsulating the full spectrum of hard and soft, wood and fiber, masculine and feminine.”
JESS T. DUGAN
“I’m committed to the importance of representation and the transformative power of storytelling. I work primarily in photography, but my practice also incorporates elements of video and writing. I made this portrait, ‘Melissa and Donika,’ this summer in Provincetown, Mass., just minutes before the sun disappeared into the ocean. It is part of my long-term, ongoing series of photographs exploring the intersection of individual identity and the need for intimate connection with others. At its core, my work centers on the immense power of living authentically and of seeing and being seen.”
AMY S. MILLER
“My mixed media/oil paintings explore the use of my personal narrative to effect change in a viewer’s narrative. Imagery of personal nostalgia, social observation, symbolic animals and objects coalesce into fantastical, hyper-romantic worlds where the viewer can escape to contemplate their own history and can choose to shift their perspective. My creative process is influenced by evidence based design for health care environments wherein I consider the effects on a viewer’s mental state, physical healing and sense of well-being. Rather than telling the viewer what to think or believe, my work opens doors and creates space for them to reflect and heal in their own way.”
BROCK SEALS
“I’m a multi-faceted artist whose creativity spans many different mediums, including my skills as a rapper and songwriter as well as a heralded painter and designer. Having captured the attention of many, including the likes of Erykah Badu, Dapper Dan, Nipsey Hussle and most recently a collaboration with the St. Louis Cardinals. My work complements the historic city of St. Louis, as I’ve painted several murals throughout the city – from The Delmar Loop to downtown and St. Louis city.”
SUKANYA SUBRAMANIAN
“I’m a St. Louis-based, Indian-born interdisciplinary artist. My work centers around the awareness of the sobering reality that home, traditionally considered a sanctuary, can become a place of danger for individuals experiencing domestic violence. This is compounded in immigrant and refugee communities where culture, language, isolation and legal status add layers to this complex issue. I’m drawn to materials that allow me to explore the relevance of authority, culture, migration and storytelling within a relationship, and my work incorporates cut paper, legal documents, informative pamphlets, found objects, motion sensor technology, projection and sound.
"I work closely with survivors, advocacy organizations and support networks through workshops, panel discussions and interviews to ensure that their voices are heard and honored.”
