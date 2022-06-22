South American Bakery & Cafe Brings Alfajores, Empanadas and Other Dishes to O’Fallon

Visitors to South America Bakery & Café, which debuted in October in O’Fallon, Missouri, can enjoy diverse sweet and savory scratch-made pastries inspired by South American culinary traditions, among them alfajores (popular confections) and both baked and fried empanadas.
The restaurant comes from husband-and-wife duo Luigi and Kathryn Guzman. Luigi Guzman –who’s Peruvian-Chilean and who studied culinary arts in his native Peru – has also lived in Venezuela and Brazil and, he says, traveled to almost every South American nation. With South America Bakery, he brings the best of his food experiences stateside with handcrafted baked goods.
Kathryn Guzman says they started selling alfajores at farmers markets a few years ago after receiving encouragement from friends and family who enjoyed her husband’s cooking. The tender butter cookie sandwiches filled with creamy dulce de leche were an instant hit, and the Guzmans gradually added more items to their extemporaneous menu.
“Everywhere we went, people were asking us where our storefront was and telling us we needed to open one,” Kathryn Guzman says. “When COVID hit, we stopped doing farmers markets, used that time to look at what we’d done so far and decided to take the jump.”
People are also reading…
South America Bakery fills approximately 1,200 square feet and seats around 30 guests. The walls are painted a lively blue to coincide with colorful tapestries and red-and-white highlights that represent the Peruvian flag. At the counter stand one case full of ready-to-eat empanadas and another case filled with delicate desserts.
Visitors can choose from such baked options as a chicken empanada, which takes the traditional Peruvian dish aji de gallina and transforms it into a hand pie filled with shredded chicken, cheese, Peruvian peppers, olives and hard-boiled egg. Fried options include a ham-and-cheese empanada with Black Forest ham and mozzarella.
In addition to its signature alfajores, South America Bakery offers six other sweets, including milhojas – flaky pastry crusts with such fillings as dulce de leche, whipped cream, pastry cream or apple. Pastelitos de Belém, a Portuguese pastry common in Brazil, constitute another highlight: flaky pastry cups filled with silky custard.
Entrées are occasionally on offer for weekend lunch specials, including Peruvian dishes like chupe (shrimp chowder) and arroz con pato (duck over rice). Liquid options include coffee, tea, quinoa, avena (oatmeal), the Peruvian soft drink Inca Kola, freshly squeezed orange juice and chicha morada – a fruity beverage made with spices and purple corn.
“We’ve heard from a lot of customers that it’s so nice to have a different option in the area,” Kathryn Guzman concludes. “We’re happy to share a different cuisine with people who are looking for new things to explore.”
South America Bakery & Cafe, 4279 Keaton Crossing Blvd., O’Fallon, Missouri, 636-477-6688, southamericabakeryandcafe.com