From longstanding festivals to concert series and more, check out the following live music opportunities in the St. Louis area this summer to enjoy great tunes in the great outdoors.
Summer concert series at Lafayette Square
Every two weeks, the Summer Concert Series takes over charming Lafayette Square as local artists take the stage for family-friendly performances from 6 to 9 p.m. Even better, the event is free for all ages, making it the perfect evening outing for kids and adults alike. All you have to do is bring a blanket or foldout chairs to truly enjoy the show.
Whitaker Music Festival
Held at the Missouri Botanical Garden, the Whitaker Music Festival is an open-air concert series that takes place every Wednesday all summer long. Attendees are invited to bring seating, snacks and more – with other concessions available for onsite purchase – as they take in the sounds of some of the finest local musicians in St. Louis.
People are also reading…
Kirkwood Summer Concert Series
Head to Kirkwood to enjoy live performances right in the heart of the historic downtown district. Every Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m., fans can catch artists like Griffin and the Gargoyles and Power Play (among several others) at Station Plaza right across from Kirkwood City Hall.
Lake St. Louis 2023 Summer Concert Series
Located only a short drive from St. Louis proper, Lake St. Louis is home to its 2023 Summer Concert Series. This year, attendees can expect a wide variety of musical acts and genres perfect for dancing the night away at either Boulevard Park Amphitheater or Lake St. Louis Windjammer.
Des Peres Concert Series
For more than 22 years, the Des Peres Concert Series has entertained guests at Des Peres Park. This year promises to be yet another exciting entry in the free series as music lovers of all ages are invited to dance and sing along on the second Fridays of June, July and August 2023.
Bluebird Park in Ellisville Summer Concert Series
Don’t miss out on the jam-packed artist lineup for this year’s edition of the Ellisville Summer Concert Series. From June 1 through July 27, Bluebird Park will host eight different acts under the summer stars, including Rockin Chair, Showdown and Ka Pow.
Grafton Music in the Park 2023
This concert series – which kicks off May 25 and will host 12 different acts every Thursday evening – is held at The Grove Memorial Park, which offers a scenic backdrop overlooking the Mississippi River. Make sure to check out the bustling set of restaurants and shops nearby before the shows begin.