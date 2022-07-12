Sondheim’s Savvy and Sophistication Shine in Fly North’s Version of His ‘Assassins’

Play: “Assassins”

Company: Fly North Theatricals

Venue: .ZACK Theatre, 3224 Locust St., St. Louis

Dates: July 8 to 10, 14 to 17, 21 to 23

Tickets: $20; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: Fly North Theatricals resurrects this thought-provoking and smartly written musical in a clever new rendition being performed at the .ZACK Theatre, stylishly directed by company artistic director Colin Healy.

Story: John Wilkes Booth. “Squeaky” Fromme. John Hinckley Jr. Lee Harvey Oswald. All of them belong or belonged to a small but deadly contingent: assassins or would-be assassins of American presidents.

They all had reasons, kind of, for wanting to kill the leader of the United States and the free world. Notoriety, however, is a big incentive. When Booth asks an uncertain Oswald who assassinated Julius Caesar, the latter replies, “Brutus.” Booth smiles and says, “See? You remember who killed Caesar thousands of years later.”

The killers amiably warble, “Everybody’s got the right to be happy,” intermingling across different eras, sharing their common goal of using violence to satisfy their own hopes and dreams, deluded and dangerous though they may be. Does happiness even apply to troubled assassins?

Other Info: Fly North whimsically sets its version of “Assassins” at PresCon 2022 (press conference?), where audience members “sign in” and receive an ID badge for participation at the political convention. Once seated, they see the title characters, who express – if they can – their troubled reasons for planning the death of the president.

Director Bradley Rohlf cleverly intertwines a video graphic design at the back with a functional set where his players deliver convincing and compelling performances as the cadre of villains. Fly North’s rendition plays with the original book by John Weidman, but maintains the major conceit of a political show, replete with Sondheim’s signature musical stylings and his accustomed way with intricately revealing lyrics.

Especially noteworthy is Stephen Henley as both the show’s Balladeer and an apprehensive, surly and uncertain Oswald, who is coaxed into killing President John F. Kennedy by the opportunistic Booth. Henley is genial and welcoming in the former role, troubled and banally dangerous in the latter.

Jordan Wolk is dressed smartly to the nines in finest 1860s regalia as actor and Southern sympathizer Booth, who takes on the role of leader for this dangerous contingent of warped souls. Eileen Engel delivers a smart, incisive portrayal of the show’s Proprietor, in the original a gun hawker at a carnival shooting gallery, but here serving more or less as emcee at a political convention.

There’s fine work by Kimmie Kidd-Booker and Avery Lux as the addle-brained duo of housewife Sara Jane Moore and Charlie Manson sycophant Fromme, respectively, who unsuccessfully and haphazardly plot to kill Gerald Ford. The moodiness and righteous anger of union stalwart Charles Guiteau, who killed President James A. Garfield, is well etched in Bradford Rolen’s portrayal, even inspired to approach anarchist and political activist Emma Goldman.

Jaymeson Hintz captures the delusional persona of Hinckley, who believes he’ll win the love of Hollywood star Jodie Foster if he assassinates Ronald Reagan, and Eli Borwick shows the unsettled demeanor of Leon Czolgosz, assassin of President William McKinley. Portraying other killers frustrated in their attempts are Ryan Townsend as Giuseppe Zangara, would-be assassin of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and Sarah Lantsberger as Sam Byck, who railed against Richard Nixon without luck.

Engel designed the stylish costumes, which identify each character with his or her era, and Tony Anselmo’s lighting is used to great effect. Healy’s music direction oversees the offstage band, which, on opening night, unfortunately often drowned out the players’ voices. Doubtless that problem has subsequently been addressed.

One unfortunate aspect of Fly North’s staging at .ZACK is that scenes played out on the main floor are sometimes difficult to discern in the back rows of the aisles of seats. So it goes.

“Assassins” had a modest beginning in its 1990 Off-Broadway incarnation, but later garnered an impressive five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, on Broadway in 2004. It’s easy to see and hear how, thanks to Fly North’s beguiling presentation.