Founded in 1994, IN UNISON Chorus – part of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra – is an all volunteer, 120-voice auditioned ensemble that performs and preserves music from the African diaspora, giving a voice to community members of all walks of life, including teachers, churchgoers and students. Chorus director Kevin McBeth and program manager Michelle Byrd work together to hold auditions, choose music, lead performances – such as the group’s annual Gospel Christmas concert at Powell Hall – and lift up the community through song alongside the brilliant IN UNISON singers.

McBeth is enjoying his 12th season as chorus director; he leads the group and plans programming for three to five concerts each season. “Choosing music is one of the most important parts of my job,” McBeth says. “I try to select the best representation of Black arrangers and composers, both honoring our history and celebrating new music.”

He adds that in picking songs like Isaac Cates’ “It’s Working” or Mark Hayes’ “Spirit Suites 1, 2 and 3,” which the chorus performed as part of the Distinguished Concerts International New York City series, he tries to inspire audiences with a broad range of music from many genres.

Before IN UNISON formed its chorus in 1994, it began as a multi-faceted community engagement initiative in 1992 offering resources like academic support to community members. Byrd joined IN UNISON as a chorus member and a scholar in 2015 and eventually became an administrative fellow.

“Being the program manager was a dream I didn’t know was possible or needed,” she says. “In the beginning, I was in college to become a middle school choral music educator. After completing my degree, I was asked to manage the full IN UNISON Program in January 2018.”

According to Byrd, current chorus members say she reminds them of the late Delores Greathouse, former music educator and IN UNISON chorus manager. “She was a great force in the chorus and made sure everyone did their part and was always professional,” Byrd explains. “I try to emulate her work. I start each season by saying, ‘It’s my job to pull greatness out of you because I expect you to bring it out of me.’ I don’t ask anything of [the chorus] that I’m not willing to do myself.”

A few of McBeth and Byrd’s favorite memories with IN UNISON include working with artists such as Oleta Adams and the a cappella group Take 6, among others. “A recent special memory is our tribute concert to Dr. Robert Ray, founding director of IN UNISON,” McBeth says. “With more than 200 singers involved, it was an incredible experience.”

In auditions, Byrd says she tries to make everyone feel well-prepared and comfortable, beginning with the audition sign-up link that can be found on slso.org. “Singers are asked to perform one musical selection from memory with a piano accompaniment and go through a simple vocal exercise,” she says. The chorus also has openings for young artists, who add a dynamic musical spirit to the group,” McBeth says, adding: “These talented musicians are ambassadors for the chorus around the region.”

In a combined effort, McBeth and Byrd help keep the Black musical experience alive and flourishing in St. Louis. “Black history is American history,” McBeth says. “The landscape of our music would be lacking without spirituals, jazz, blues and gospel music. So much of the original music came from this region; the trek from St. Louis to Chicago was a musical highway for Black musicians, and we are fortunate to shine a light on this music in the chorus.”

Byrd agrees: “Black expression humanizes Black people in a way some people struggle to see, providing context to our history that can sometimes be difficult to digest mentally and emotionally,” she says. “Black expression has been looked over, appropriated and stolen for decades, and no one can tell our story like we can. Since we can likely agree on the thought that ‘music is the language that everyone speaks,’ what better way to reach the core of a person?”