Musical: “Sister Act”

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Run concluded

Story: Deloris Van Cartier is sure she has what it takes to make it as a singer in the big-time music business. However, just before a Christmas Eve audition, her gangster boyfriend Curtis tells her she isn’t ready for prime time. He does, though, leave her a gift – a coat which happens to have a card addressed to Curtis’ wife.

Tired of her treatment, Deloris decides to take the coat back to Curtis. However, when she does so, she interrupts a gangland execution in his office, and quickly runs away. Curtis sends his henchmen out to find and kill her, but Deloris makes her way to a local police station. The desk sergeant, Eddie Souther, recognizes Deloris as a high school classmate whom shy Eddie once admired.

Deloris recognizes Eddie as well but is disappointed when he tells her she needs to go into witness protection to escape Curtis. Eddie sends her to local convent, where the Mother Superior is less than thrilled to have the worldly Deloris in the midst of her nuns.

After initially clashing with Mother Superior, the nun instructs Deloris to take over the convent’s woeful choir, which performs at the Sunday Mass at a forlorn local parish. Soon, Deloris, aka Sister Mary Clarence, has transformed the timid singers into a formidable ensemble, drawing the praise of the parish monsignor and also helping build attendance at Mass.

Slowly, Deloris and the Mother Superior learn about each other, and how they may have more similarities than differences. Deloris revitalizes the nuns to everyone’s delight, including local media. Sure enough, a TV story on the “sister act” catches Curtis’ eye one night, and he devises a scheme to find Deloris and finish her off.

God only knows how Deloris will be able to escape Curtis before she testifies to a grand jury. It’s a perilous time for Deloris, even as she prepares the excited sisters for an upcoming performance before the pope himself. If she lives, that is.

Highlights: The Muny closes out its 2023 season with its fourth premiere production of the summer, “Sister Act,” a fun-filled frolic directed and choreographed by savvy Muny stalwart Denis Jones.

Other info: Like “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Chess” and “Rent” earlier this summer, “Sister Act” marks its premiere on the expansive Muny stage. “Sister Act” is a big musical, filled with rollicking, quickly paced numbers, and Jones’ energetic choreography puts his talented cast through a number of classy moves. Especially entertaining is the Act I number, “Raise Your Voice,” which precedes the first act closer, the “Take Me to Heaven” reprise, both sung by the sisters in all their musical glory.

Jones gets the second act off to an equally rousing start with another big number, “Sunday Morning Fever,” which maintains the brisk pace of the first act. That’s not to say there aren’t any touching ballads, because there are, with “The Life I Never Led,” sung by the shy postulant, Sister Mary Robert, being the best.

“Sister Act” is the third show of this Muny season featuring music by Alan Menken, following “Beauty and the Beast” and “Little Shop of Horrors.” With this musical, Menken’s entertaining score blends easily with Glenn Slater’s lyrics and a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, with additional material provided by Douglas Carter Beane.

Their efforts are based on the original movie, “Sister Act,” from 1992 which starred Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris. The musical version was performed in Pasadena, Calif., in 2006 and in Atlanta, Ga., in 2007 before its West End premiere in London in 2009. It made its Broadway debut in 2011, closing in 2012 after nearly 600 performances.

The book is filled with plenty of one-liners, usually fired off by the dry, quick-witted Sister Mary Lazarus (“I’m a nun – my life is the Stations of the Cross without the laughs”), whose torturous direction of the choir is mercifully ended when Sister Mary Clarence lends her much-needed expertise, both in quality and energy.

Bryonha Marie delivers plenty of exuberance along with a powerful, beautiful voice as the fast-living Deloris, and Mamie Parris demonstrates her own persuasive vocal talent as Mother Superior, ably handled on the pensive ballad, “I Haven’t Got a Prayer.”

There’s plenty of wonderful work by the supporting cast, too, including Katy Geraghty as the ever-optimistic Sister Mary Patrick, Meredith Aleigha Wells as the sweet, soul-searching Sister Mary Robert and Madeleine Doherty as the wisecracking Sister Mary Lazarus, as well as Michele Burdette Elmore as Sister Mary Theresa and Rebecca Young as Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours.

James T. Lane contrasts nicely with the exuberant Marie as the low-key Eddie, and Alan H. Green plays the villainous Curtis to the hilt. Curtis’ henchmen are amusingly portrayed by Darron Hayes as TJ, Brandon Espinoza as Pablo and Rob Colletti as Joey. Thom Sesma is the rejuvenated Monsignor O’Hara.

Michael Horsley’s music direction deftly guides the spirited Muny orchestra, with sound design furnished by John Shivers and David Patridge. Leon Dobkowski’s costume design brings out all the garish excesses of the 1970s, complemented by Kelley Jordan’s wigs.

Edward E. Haynes Jr.’s colorful set design, which features a rainbow of colors on a back wall, as well as a church and Curtis’s office, is ably supported with Shelby Loera’s lighting design. The interactive video design by Kevan Loney further underscores the flamboyant aspects of the show’s design.

“Sister Act” is a lively production and a delightful finale to The Muny’s 2023 season.