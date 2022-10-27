Shabu Day serves all-you-can-eat hot pot in University City

Shabu Day debuted this summer in University City with a concise menu of all-you-can-eat beef and pork hot pot served with the diner’s choice of two specialty house broths.
The restaurant comes from husband-and-wife duo Victor and Moon Jang of Wudon BBQ Korean Restaurant, a popular Creve Coeur eatery that has served the metro area since 2016.
The couple also brought BOBQ to the Delmar Loop in 2019. That Korean barbecue rice bowl eatery is now co-owned by the Jangs’ friend Sang Lee, who also serves as the general manager of Shabu Day. The couple also partners in Chicken Seven, a Korean fried chicken restaurant in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood that opened in July 2021. With their latest entry, the experienced restaurateurs bring one of their favorite shared mealtime formats to a casual setting for all to enjoy.
“We love shabu shabu and would get it anytime we traveled to a bigger city,” Moon Jang says. “At home, we make a lot of shabu shabu with all our favorite things. These are all our recipes, influenced by Korean and Japanese flavors.”
People are also reading…
Shabu Day fills the space previously occupied by Tang Palace, imbuing the dining areas with a homey personality highlighted by framed original artwork and a mural with a striking red floral motif – all created by Moon Jang herself. Shabu Day also features K-pop videos that play in the background and plenty of tables with built-in burners to keep the atmosphere fun and interactive.
From the all-you-can-eat menu, guests start by selecting two of three broths to be served side by side: sukiyaki broth made with a blend of soy sauce and cooking sake for a rich, deep and savory flavor; beef broth made with beef short ribs; or a house spicy broth flavored with chiles.
Then guests select their choice of two of five meats: prime brisket, premium beef, premium beef sirloin, premium pork and premium pork tenderloin. Victor Jang, who handles meat preparation, says he looks for high-quality meats with generous marbling, and he slices each cut extremely thinly to create the perfect tender bite that cooks after only a few seconds in the bubbling broth.
Each hot pot comes with a tray of vegetables, such as bok choy, napa cabbage, wood ear mushrooms and king oyster mushrooms, as well as ramen noodles, fish balls and dumplings. Side orders of jumbo shrimp are also available for an upcharge. Each table comes with three dipping sauces; the house spicy sauce with a garlicky Sriracha base is Victor Jang’s favorite, while Moon Jang’s go-to is the sauce made with ponzu. A sukiyaki sauce is the third option.
“Before opening, we weren't sure how people in St. Louis were going to respond,” Moon Jang says. “I think people are going to love shabu shabu as much as we do.”
Shabu Day, 8237 Olive Blvd., University City, 314-755-1075, instagram.com/shabu.day