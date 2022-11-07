Sets, lighting, songs successfully transfer Disney’s ‘Frozen’ to the stage

Musical: “Frozen”

Company: Touring show

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis

Dates: Through Nov. 13

Tickets: $29 to $145; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: The touring production of “Frozen,” with a myriad of dazzling special effects and mesmerizing technical support, enchants its audience at The Fox Theatre with this faithful adaptation of the hit Disney animated movie from 2013.

Story: Elsa, elder daughter of King Agnarr and Queen Iduna in the kingdom of Arendelle, learns at an early age that she has a secret power to freeze objects, even large areas. When she accidentally freezes her younger sister, Anna, her parents summon the Grand Pabbie – leader of the “hidden folk” – to thaw out Anna. Elsa and Anna are separated to different parts of the castle, lest Elsa’s magic injure Anna again.

Years later, after their parents have perished in a storm at sea, Elsa prepares for her coronation as queen of Arendelle. At the coronation ball, Anna is infatuated with Hans, the dashing prince of the Southern Isles, who professes immediate love for Queen Elsa’s sister. Elsa, disdainful of the proposed marriage between Hans and Anna after so short a courtship, objects to the wedding. In doing so, she unintentionally permanently freezes Arendelle. She then flees to the North Mountain, where she builds an ice castle.

Anna leaves Arendelle in search of her sister. On her journey, she is aided by an ice harvester named Kristoff whom she encounters and his reindeer, Sven. They later meet a magical chatty snowman called Olaf, who appears to be the same one Elsa and Anna made when they were children.

While Anna, Kristoff, Sven and Olaf search for Elsa, Hans takes over Arendelle as he seeks to install himself as king. After a soldier returns to Arendelle with Anna’s dress – which she had discarded for warmer clothes – Hans proclaims Elsa a fugitive from justice, accusing her of killing Anna.

Anna finds Elsa at the latter’s ice castle, imploring her sister to unfreeze Arendelle and save the kingdom. When the frustrated Elsa accidentally freezes Anna’s heart, the Grand Pabbie reveals that only an act of true love can save Anna.

Can Elsa save her sister, as well as the entire kingdom of Arendelle? Will Anna learn Hans’ true and nefarious intentions? Can Kristoff thaw Anna with his own love for her? Anna and Arendelle remain frozen, perhaps permanently, unless true love intervenes.

Other Info: Like Disney’s super-smash “The Lion King,” “Frozen” employs a combination of performers and puppets to create the illusions of the denizens of Arendelle. Director Michael Grandage shrewdly incorporates the puppet design wizardry of Michael Curry with ingratiating performances by actors in the major roles to populate this mythical Arendelle kingdom on the expansive Fox stage.

Christopher Oram’s whimsical set and costume design contribute to the impressive wintry landscape, both with shards of ice brilliantly illuminated by Natasha Katz’s magical lighting and with Oram’s lavish costumes working off the icy motif. It’s all enhanced with a video design created by Finn Ross, which further underscores the frigid locale. Also integral to the visual splendor of the staged “Frozen” are Jeremy Chernick’s beguiling special effects, especially notable on the immediate changes from greenery to an icy, barren Arendelle.

Based on a story by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee and Shane Morris, as well as Lee’s screenplay for the 2013 animated adventure, the musical version of “Frozen” features a book by Lee, with music and lyrics by Kristen Andersen-Lopez and Robert Lopez. In addition to the songs from the movie, Andersen-Lopez and Lopez composed a dozen new songs to add to the film’s familiar repertoire.

“Frozen” opened on Broadway in 2018 and ran for more than 850 performances till it was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The touring version that opened in 2019 was suspended in 2020 before reopening in 2021.

Music director Faith Satoo and a “live” orchestra provide fine musical accompaniment, drawing on musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, and orchestrations provided by Dave Metzger. Choreographer Rob Ashford’s engaging work further enhances the show.

The cast members, who handle the appealing tunes with aplomb, include Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna. Will Savarese is the sneakily villainous Hans, and Dominic Dorset shows his comic abilities as the agreeable Kristoff.

Jeremy Davis pulls the right strings as puppeteer for Olaf, while the strenuous role of handling the balletic movies of Sven is alternated by Collin Baha and Dan Plehal. Aria Kane and Saheli Khan rotate in the role of the young Anna, as do Mackenzie Mercer and Sydney Elise Russell as young Elsa.

The cast also features Belinda Allyn (Queen Iduna), Kyle Lamar Mitchell (King Agnarr), Tyler Jiminez (Pabbie), Brit West, Evan Duff as the Duke of Weselton, and Michael Milkanin as the savvy trading post proprietor, Oaken.

On media night, The Fabulous Fox was filled with little girls in “Frozen” dresses, wide-eyed at the sight of a live-action version of their animated favorite. There’s enough technical wizardry to interest adults as well, watching Arendelle’s favorite royal sisters play out their adventures.