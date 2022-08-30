See international talent in dance on St. Louis area stages this season

For more than half a century, Dance St. Louis has brought globally renowned performers to metro area stages. And now, with its 57th season, it promises to deliver on that mission once again.

“Since its inception some 56 years ago, Dance St. Louis has been presenting leading professional dance companies you would otherwise not be able to see in St. Louis,” notes artistic director Michael Uthoff. “The nonprofit dance presenter has brought in the most creative, largest and most important dance troupes in the world, like the internationally renowned Royal Ballet.”

Uthoff says Dance St. Louis gives local audiences opportunities to see what’s going on around the world – right at home. “With each repertory season, we present something unique, different and exciting – the best the world has to offer,” he notes.

This provides variety for area audiences, Uthoff adds: “We try and present something that local dance companies would not be doing. It balances them, and it’s something to look at and learn from and get better.”

The new season will celebrate the diversity and brilliance of American dance. “It’s a season of reawakening,” Uthoff says. “We’re coming out of a really difficult two-year period that has taken a toll in many ways.”

The spotlight will be on three world-class companies, all of which “have aspects that make American dance great,” Uthoff notes. Complexions Contemporary Ballet will bring “excitement, physicality and novelty,” he says. Performances continue with America’s original jazz dance company, Giordano Dance Chicago, and award-winning New York City-based tap dance company Dorrance Dance, which has “taken the world by storm,” according to Uthoff.

Among local companies, The Big Muddy Dance Company also is poised to deliver globally acclaimed talent to the metro area as it undergoes a major evolution with the naming of Kirven Douthit-Boyd as its new artistic director.

Douthit-Boyd, an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater alum who served as co-artistic director of dance at COCA for the past seven years, has big plans for Big Muddy. “I’m dreaming big,” he says. “We’re going to grow and evolve the quality of our artistic experience with the community.”

In addition to Douthit-Boyd’s new artistic vision for the company’s choreography, the organization aims to expand as a whole, he explains: “Previously, it had dancers doing double-duty – being artists, as well as working in the company’s other departments, from marketing to operations. So we want to grow the team, so we really have dancers focusing on being artists.”

With its 2022-23 “Launch Season,” Big Muddy will offer performances including “Ignite,” featuring choreography from Douthit-Boyd, as well as internationally acclaimed choreographers Norbert De La Cruz III and Thang Dao. “Since we are a repertory company, every year, we give our audience something new,” Douthit-Boyd says.

When companies like Big Muddy can bring international talent to metro area stages, that has a major impact, Douthit-Boyd notes: “It’s important for St. Louis to know and understand that all of that culture and experience can come right here to them and can be a part of our artistic landscape.”