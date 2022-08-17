Second part of LaBute new play festival ranged from OK to intriguing

Production: LaBute New Theater Festival

Company: St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Venue: Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis

Dates: Run concluded

Highlights: Following a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, winners of the 2020 LaBute New Theater Festival were presented throughout July at the eighth annual event held by St. Louis Actors’ Studio.

Story: Five short plays were presented in the second part of this year’s LaBute New Theater Festival from St. Louis Actors’ Studio.

In Steve Apostolina’s “TNT,” a pair of gatekeepers at a Hollywood studio pass the time discussing politics when not checking the IDs of various people arriving on the studio lot, whether employees or visitors. Thompson and Nunez also speculate about whether their colleague, Tucker, is gay. And maybe it’s more than speculation.

John Yarbrough’s “Maizie and Willow, Brown Penny, Blue Pillow” briefly dramatizes the relationship between the title characters, two women married to each other, now facing the struggle terminal cancer has inflicted on one of them, and the emotional decisions they are forced to make.

In Cary Pepper’s “What Do They Want,” the conversation between two strangers on a six-story rooftop changes from casual to concerned when one of them believes the other may be contemplating suicide by jumping. As they continue to talk, Burt learns that Gary is a writer and that perhaps his odd references to strangers on the street and elsewhere may just be ruminations about his next work. Or are they?

Susan Hansell’s “Who Will Witness for the Witness” focuses on several women who have made their marks on history, regardless of how well known they may or may not be to the contemporary world.

Finally, in Neil LaBute’s “Saint Louis,” a man and two women address the audience as they describe the details of their intertwined relationships from a time they all lived in the same Central West End apartment building. Whose point of view, if any, is the most realistic and truthful?

Other Info: “What Do They Want” was the best of the five pieces presented in the second part of this year’s festival. It featured some very good dialogue by playwright Cary Pepper, with some twists and turns that made an already clever story even more intriguing as it unfolded. Brock Russell made Gary a bizarre, unsettling character, full of torment and emotional uncertainty, while Drew Patterson upped the ante, making the inquisitive Burt by turns friendly, supportive, menacing and unsettling. Under Spencer Sickmann’s carefully studied direction, both actors made “What Do They Want” a marvelously crafted good time for the audience.

Yarbrough’s piece seemed more like a single scene than a fully developed story. It was fine as far as it went, which really wasn’t much of a distance. Missy Heinemann as Maizie and Jaelyn Hawkins as Willow filled their characters with warmth and compassion, but the skit ended almost before it began.

Apostolina’s “TNT” was strictly a comedy – and another brief theatrical excursion, at that. Still, Mara Bollini as the impish Nunez, Drew Patterson as the glib, right-wingnut Tucker and William Humphrey as the genial and accommodating Thompson had fun filling the downtime of these three merry guardians at the studio gate with good-natured or barbed insults, gossip and a good dose of humanity while making their jobs as interesting as possible.

Hansel’s “Who Will Witness for the Witness” was the most educationally rewarding of the quintet. She delved into the lives of five different women who made contributions to society even though they remain to this day relatively anonymous. Bryn McLaughlin, Heinemann, Hawkins, Bollini and Carly Uding shone in a tight ensemble performance.

The evening’s finale was LaBute’s original “Saint Louis.” A few references were made to local neighborhoods, streets and so forth, but LaBute’s story was more universal than that. It involved the ruminations of three neighbors in an apartment building: a lesbian couple sharing one apartment and a not-very-progressive heterosexual guy occupying the dwelling below theirs.

The trio of characters – Him, Her and She – spoke directly to the audience throughout the play, just as the performers in the other second-half vignette, “Who Will Witness for the Witness,” did. In this case, though, that involved just a theatrical device used by LaBute to avoid having the characters directly address one another, minimizing emotional impact.

Staging for “Saint Louis” was static, and director Sickmann simply allowed his players to run free with their dialogue until the brief story concluded. LaBute has provided some terrific stories for this festival during its eight-year history, but this was not among his best. Russell, Uding and McLaughlin shared the stage as the dialogue more or less rotated among the three characters, who shared a complicated relationship.

Patrick Huber designed the functional set, which worked best for “TNT,” but allowed the cast and crew the freedom to quickly change from one vignette to another, and he added some complementary lighting. Carla Landis Evans’ costume design was especially fine in “What Do They Want,” as her clothing nicely delineated the differences between Gary and Burt. Actors’ Studio members provided the reflective sound design and props which enhanced various stories.

As in the past, this edition of the LaBute New Theater Festival had a little something for every audience, all of it well-handled under Sickmann’s fine guidance.