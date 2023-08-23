Play: “This Palpable Gross Play: A Kind of Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Company: SATE (Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble)

Venue: The Chapel

Dates: August 23 to 26 and 30 to 31, September 1 to 2

Tickets: Tickets available for $25 at eventbrite.com. For more information, visit satestl.org.

Story: The characters from Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” look familiar, but the plot doesn’t seem so. The “Mechanicals” aren’t rehearsing scenes from their take on “Pyramus and Thisbe,” to be performed at the wedding of Theseus, Duke of Athens, and Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons. Instead, they’re focused on the "Midsummer" quartet of star-crossed lovers: Hermia, Lysander, Demetrius and Helena.

Puck, the mischievous sprite who answers to the whims of Oberon, king of the fairies, welcomes the audience with a well-wrought soliloquy informing them of the show at hand, while Oberon and Titania, queen of the fairies, appear above as detached, not much interested at all in what the mortals are doing.

Peter Quince, a carpenter and also the director of the Mechanicals’ effort, attempts to organize the efforts of the group, which consists of weaver Nick Bottom, tinker Tom Snout, tailor Robin Starveling, woodworker Snug and welder Francis Flute. They are earnest and eager to put on a show, but chaos is the more likely result of their striving.

It’s difficult enough keeping track of the love stories in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream:" Hermia is in love with Lysander, but her father Egeus demands that she agree to an arranged marriage with Demetrius, even though neither of the two loves the other. Helena, though, loves Demetrius.

The quartet of young lovers escapes from Athens into a nearby forest, where the fairies work their magic, causing all sorts of romantic mayhem. Peter Quince is convinced that incisive, focused direction will lead the Mechanicals to a rousing performance of their version. Somehow, though, everything may not go as planned.

Highlights: SATE co-producer Ellie Schwetye offers this madcap re-imagining of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in a fast, funny and bright presentation brought to life under director Lucy Cashion’s typically challenging vision.

Other info: Schwetye adapted another of The Bard’s comedies, “As You Like It,” for SATE in 2016, an interpretation which won the St. Louis Theater Circle Award for Outstanding Production of a Comedy. “This Palpable Gross Play,” which takes its title from a line in Act V of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” matches the dictionary definition of ‘gross’ as ‘very obvious and unacceptable’ or ‘blatant,’ in the sense that the Mechanics’ efforts are hilariously unacceptable and that they are ‘blatantly’ funny as a result.

Cashion uses both the floor and the raised stage area at The Chapel to help convey the chaos taking place among the mortals on a set designed by Cashion and Schwetye. Joe Taylor’s musical compositions and sound design cleverly support the goings-on by the cast of sketchy characters, and technical director Erik Kuhn lends the lighting which helps accentuate the action.

Liz Henning’s costumes range from elegant for Oberon and Titania to humorously ragtag for Snug and Tom Snout, while Puck is dressed in proper evening attire to welcome one and all to the event. Rachel Tibbetts adds a number of amusing props to further reflect the wackiness involved.

The ensemble cast working hard under Cashion’s direction of this frenzied, one-act, 90-minute wonder includes Ross Rubright as Puck, Robin Starveling and Kristen Strom as Peter Quince and Helena, Andre Eslamian as Nick Bottom, Kayla Ailee Bush as Francis Flute and Hermia, Joshua Mayfield as Tom Snout and Demetrius, Anthony Kramer Moser as Snug and Lysander, Spencer Lawton as Oberon and Victoria Thomas as Titania.

Obviously, patrons who can keep pace with the quick and dizzying discourse on stage will appreciate the humor all the more for its witty yet still respectful references to Shakespeare’s original material. For the rest of us, “This Palpable Gross Play” showcases the abundant talents of SATE’s cast and crew for all to enjoy.