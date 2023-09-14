St. Louis hosts a vibrant theater scene – even beyond the big-name venues. Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble, also known by its acronym, SATE, is one of the more intriguing local professional troupes. According to co-producers Ellie Schwetye and Rachel Tibbetts, “SATE was founded in 2006 by artistic director Margeau Baue Steinau under the umbrella of Off Center Theatre. Her vision was to create a theatre ensemble similar to SITI Company, based on weekly ensemble training in physical theatre styles.”

In the beginning “there was a regular group of about a dozen people – mainly women – who trained together,” says Schwetye and Tibbetts. “Including Pamela Reckamp, Kirsten Wylder, Sarajane Alverson, Kimberly Mason Brown and Rachel Tibbetts.” Both Schwetye and Tibbetts have been with SATE for at least 15 years, building the company, furthering its core mission and honing the innovative plays it produces.

Part of SATE’s mission is “promoting the work of women in directing, design, writing, stage management and theatrical arts.” To that end, “the majority of our collaborators are women artists,” they note. “Our production teams are almost always entirely women. We purposely pick plays written by women.”

One of the notable achievements by SATE in its history was the establishment in 2017 of the Aphra Behn Festival, named after the 17th-century English playwright, poet and prose writer who was one of the first women to earn her living by writing. The festival, Schwetye and Tibbetts say, is “an annual event giving early career women writers and directors an opportunity to work with a professional company.”

The pandemic forced SATE to cut back on its number of annual productions. Because of that, Tibbetts and Schwetye say that SATE, which performs its shows at The Chapel near Washington University in St. Louis, puts “a lot of care into one major, full-scale production and the Aphra Behn Festival. Generally, the mainstage show helps to set the stage for the season.”

Currently, SATE’s ensemble features a group of resident artists including Liz Henning, Bess Moynihan, Kristen Strom, Dottie Quick and Joey Rumpell. “We have a core group of actors, designers, and stage managers we work with often,” Schwetye and Tibbetts say, “but relish opportunities to expand the Ensemble and meet new artists. The Aphra Behn Festival has been a really positive way to do this.”

SATE was a big winner at the 2022 St. Louis Theater Circle Awards, garnering several honors for its original production of “The Brontë Sister House Party,” written by Courtney Bailey. “These might very well be the halcyon days for women theatre artists,” says Schwetye and Tibbetts. “More companies than ever are headed by women: SATE, New Jewish Theatre, ERA, Tennessee Williams Festival, Prism, Stages St. Louis, Moonstone, Metro Theater Company, Bread and Roses and Prison Performing Arts, to name a few. And we have had many great women lead the way for us, including Joan Lipkin, Fontaine Syer, Agnes Wilcox, Linda Kennedy, Kathleen Sitzer, Edie Avioli, Carol North, Kathi Bentley and Deanna Jent.”

They add: “For many of us, we wanted to tell stories that capture the lived experiences of women. We wanted to be in charge of who told our story. If we’re not seeing ourselves authentically portrayed onstage, we can be the agents of change. We don’t need to wait for someone to see us. We are proud of the warm and casual, yet still professional, atmosphere we try to develop with the audience…and that the rehearsal and performance process is a fun and safe place.”