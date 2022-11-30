Sando Shack brings Japanese-style sandwiches to St. Louis’ South City

Japanese-style sandwiches have arrived in St. Louis’ South City. Sando Shack opened the doors to its first brick-and-mortar storefront on Nov. 1 in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, where it cooks up Japanese sandos, sides and more. The restaurant is the next iteration of the brand, which was previously established with a food truck that rolled out last year.
The concept comes from married duo Amy Guo and Dan Jensen, who combine their backgrounds in business management and cooking, respectively, to bring their menu of Asian-inspired cuisine to St. Louis. The couple also owns Hello Poke at City Foundry STL, which debuted in August 2021.
Guo, who is a native St. Louisan, has a background in marketing, while Jensen’s culinary career began in his hometown of Chicago. After living in Chicago and Seattle, the couple fell in love with Asian-fusion cuisine and wanted to bring a taste of their favorite dishes back to the Lou.
While experiencing pandemic delays during the development of Hello Poke, they decided to pivot and establish the Sando Shack food truck. With their new casual eatery on Morgan Ford Road, the popular sandwiches are now available on a more regular basis.
“We’re really excited to be in a neighborhood and have normal hours where people can come get our food anytime,” Guo says. “This neighborhood in particular has been so supportive of us on the food truck and at the Tower Grove Farmers Market.”
Sando Shack fills the approximately 1,200-square-foot space that previously housed The Dam. The interior was designed primarily for carryout but does offer indoor seating. A back patio attached to the neighboring Amsterdam Tavern is also available.
Signature staples include both regular and sweet-and-spicy chicken katsu sandos, made with deep-fried, panko-breaded chicken thighs topped with a wasabi and kewpie mayo-based slaw. Additional offerings include a pork tonkatsu sando, katsu burger, chicken karaage sando and a vegetarian option: a portobello mushroom katsu sando topped with a curried carrot and ginger purée, slaw and katsu sauce.
Sides such as curry fries, sea salt fries, togarashi fries and Japanese potato salad are on the menu, as well as snack items including cucumber salad and teriyaki pork wings made with brined ham shanks and topped with Hello Poke sauce, cilantro and sesame seeds. The menu will tentatively expand in the future to include rice bowls. To drink, choose from soft drinks, such as Japanese sodas and Hawaiian Sun fruit beverages.
Sando Shack, 3173 Morgan Ford Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 314-449-1011, instagram.com/sandoshackstl