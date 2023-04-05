The team behind Padrinos Mexican Restaurant in the South Grand dining district has done it again. In December, they debuted their second concept, Sal y Limón, in Brentwood, featuring their family-inspired Mexican cuisine in a spacious setting.
As reported by Feast in September, the concept comes from husband-and-wife duo Enrique and Christina Robles in partnership with chefs Ciro Trapala and Rafael “Rafa” Rosas. In addition to operating two casual eateries, the team will also celebrate their debut season at St. Louis CITY SC with a new food kiosk this spring. “Our mission is to extend our idea of family and bring it here to Brentwood,” Christina says. “I envision a bridge connecting our spaces on South Grand, the CITYPARK stadium and here.”
Sal y Limón – Spanish for “salt and lime” – fills an approximately 6,000-square-foot space previously occupied by Houlihan’s, with seats for around 175 guests and room for another 50 on an outdoor patio. Standout details of the open-floor concept include a panoramic ceiling feature painted with the colors of the Mexican flag, a wall-length fireplace, several big-screen TVs and a bar outfitted with colorful handmade Talavera tiles.
According to Robles, the menu at Sal y Limón incorporates about 80 percent of the items previously established at Padrinos, including signature items such as its California-style crispy tacos featuring tortillas stuffed with fillings and grilled on the comal, or flat-iron skillet. A unique addition to the Sal y Limón menu is bistec, featuring certified Angus cuts of beef aged 35 days – filet mignon, sirloin or skirt steak – served on platters with kielbasa, elote, black beans and white rice.
“Our families come from different regions of Mexico, so we’ve incorporated that throughout the menu,” Christina says. “You’ll get a little taste of Mexico City, Michaocán, Veracruz and California – a little bit of everything.”
True to its name, Sal y Limón offers a robust beverage program anchored by a large selection of premium Margaritas and a growing collection of tequilas to choose from. With the bar open late on weekends, Sal y Limón aims to be a late-night destination complete with live music and DJ sets. “I’m envisioning that anybody and everybody can come here,” Christina says. “I want this to be a place for everybody to feel at home.”
Sal y Limón is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Sal y Limón, 1221 Strassner Drive, St. Louis, 314-282-0022, salylimonstl.com