"Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Armory Collection at the Worcester Art Museum,” a traveling exhibition exploring the the history, artistry and craftsmanship of defensive armor made in Europe, has arrived at the Saint Louis Art Museum.
This is the first time the museum has hosted a major exhibit on this subject, displaying more than 90 objects ranging from elaborately decorated armors produced by Renaissance craftsmen to modern adaptions of defensive gear like the “Black Panther” suit worn by Chadwick Bosman. Whether you’re a history buff or simply looking to view rare, beautiful treasures, “Age of Armor” is a once-in-a-lifetime experience allowing visitors to step back in time and look ahead to a possible future.
The exhibition opens with one of the great masterpieces of the Higgins collection, a striking suit of complete armor made by Pompeo della Cesa, one of the great armorers in Milan. The suit features a sculpted breastplate, narrow leg armor and broad hip guards representative of its time in the late 1500s – all accented with gilded highlights wealthy Renaissance noblemen may have favored.
“The exhibit starts with what armor becomes in its ultimate realization,” says David Conradsen, SLAM’s Grace L. Brumbaugh and Richard E. Brumbaugh Curator of Decorative Arts and Design, who curated the St. Louis presentation of the exhibition. “Around the gallery, we’re trying to set the stage for how, why and when plate armor developed.”
Fully encompassing plate armor, such as the suit created by Pompeo della Cesa, didn’t emerge until the mid-1300s as a response to the development of advanced weaponry. Before then, what existed was known as the “coat of the mail,” another piece displayed in the exhibit alongside an iron helmet. “Chain mail was mesh length of steel effective against the slashing strokes of a sword,” Conradsen says. “Throughout the show, there are opportunities to touch certain recreations of the time period, such a piece of chain mail available in the first gallery.”
Although mail provided adequate protection against cuts, it was mostly ineffective against advanced weapons such as maces, war hammers and crossbows. By the late Middle Ages, plate armor had largely replaced shirts of mail in order to provide more protection from crushing weapons, many of which are displayed at the start of the exhibition. Visitors moving from room to room are able to explore and view the evolution and development of plate armor as well as its decorative appeal and function on the battlefield.
The exhibition next focuses on armor as fashion, where guests can view distinctive pieces such as an Italian breastplate made in the early 16th century. “Around the 1490s, we get to see a transformation where armor itself starts becoming decorated,” Conradsen explains. “A great example of that is Maximillian style, which started in Germany and is distinguished by all of its fluted decoration.” The fluted surface of the displayed breastplate speaks to the elaborate decorative qualities of the Maximillian style and its extreme, yet still functional, form. Other rooms in the exhibition allow visitors to view different fashions, complex styles and symbolic functions of armor from various time periods and cultures.
The next part of the exhibition centers on the various uses of armor, including battlefield armor, armor worn by knights during jousting competitions and ceremonial armor built for children of elite families. Viewers can also see more than 30 rare artworks from the museum’s permanent collection, including Flemish tapestries, prints and paintings. Before leaving the exhibition, guests learn about armor’s form and function during modern times, including fictional armor displayed from Hollywood films like “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Black Panther.”
“Age of Armor” will be on display at SLAM from Feb. 18 to May 14. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $6 for children ages 6 through 12; and free for those younger than 5. The exhibition is free on Fridays, and museum members can view the show for free at any time. An additional free audio tour with 15 stops is also available for guests and on the SLAM website, providing a comprehensive summary and guide to the collection with commentary from several curators, scholars and artists.
Saint Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis, 314-721-0072, slam.org