Musical: “Rent”

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Through August 10

Tickets: $19 to $120 and 1,450 free seats; contact MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Story: The East Village in Manhattan, New York City, in the late 1980s is a bastion for bohemians and their free-wheeling, artistically expressive lifestyles. Aspiring filmmaker Mark Cohen shares a rundown apartment there with musician Roger Davis, an ex-junkie who is HIV-positive and in the throes of depression following the death of his late girlfriend, April, who killed herself when she learned she also was HIV-positive.

Other former roommates include Benjamin “Benny” Coffman III, who now is their landlord; Mark’s ex-girlfriend Maureen, who left him for a public interest lawyer named Joanne Jefferson; and Tom Collins, a professor with AIDS who is described by Mark as a “computer genius, teacher and vagabond anarchist.”

On Christmas Eve, a neighbor named Mimi Marquez knocks on Mark’s and Roger’s door, asking for help in lighting her candle, as an excuse to meet Roger. Mimi is a drug addict and an exotic dancer at a local club, as well as Benny’s ex-lover. Collins visits his old apartment, first to demand back rent from his friends and also introducing his new romantic interest, a drag queen named Angel Dumott Schunard, who has AIDS.

Living with AIDS and the specter of imminent death is a sobering reality for this troupe of friends. However, they live each day on its own and are determined to be there for each other, regardless of the circumstances.

Highlights: The Muny’s debut presentation of the smash Broadway musical, “Rent,” features a strong cast whose singing and dancing set a high bar for this illustrious production.

Other info: One of musical theater’s great tragedies is that Jonathan Larson, who wrote the book, music and lyrics for “Rent,” died of an aortic aneurism at age 35 on the night before his musical’s off-Broadway premiere in January 1996. Three months later, “Rent” moved to Broadway, where it ran for more than 12 years, garnering a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Score.

Larson based “Rent” on composer Giacomo Puccini’s enduringly popular 19th century opera, “La Boheme,” which featured a libretto by Luigi Illica and in turn was inspired by the French novel, “Scenes of Bohemian Life,” by Henri Murger.

The many tunes in “Rent,” which largely is a sung-through musical, includes the hit song, “Seasons of Love,” which opens Act II and showcases The Muny’s large and cohesive ensemble. “Rent” is filled with lively numbers, perhaps best accentuated by the exhilarating Act I finale, “La Vie Boheme.”

The primary cast who play the major characters all have their chance to shine on different numbers, and do so with considerable aplomb. Those performers include Lincoln Clauss as Mark, Ashley de la Rosa as Mimi, Tre Frazier as Benny, Vincent Kempski as Roger, Terrance Johnson (substituting for Evan Tyrone Martin) as Collins, Anastacia McCleskey as Joanne, Adrian Villegas as Angel and Lindsay Heather Pearce as Maureen.

The Muny’s ambitious and highly successful rendition is directed in well focused fashion by Lili-Anne Brown, who works seamlessly with choreographer Breon Arzell to fully realize the passion behind the sundry dance numbers executed by Brown’s tightly knit cast. Credit also goes to musical director Jermaine Hill, whose Muny orchestra exquisitely hits all the high notes on the fast-tempo numbers and realizes the poignant potential on Larson’s ballads.

Musical arrangements are by Steve Skinner, with music supervision and additional arrangements courtesy of Tim Weil. The original concept for “Rent,” along with additional lyrics, were contributed by Billy Aronson.

Paul Deziel’s video design is a distinctive element in The Muny’s version of “Rent,” populating either side screen with images from New York City and the late 1980s throughout the two-act performance. Arnel Sanciano’s scenic design utilizes a backdrop of a colorful panache of graffiti and other guerilla artwork. The main design itself is additionally robust and complex, focusing on the dilapidated Village apartment building in all its multi-story deterioration.

Heather Gilbert’s lighting adroitly accentuates both upbeat and melancholic moments, while Raquel Adorno’s costume design and the wig design by Rueben D. Echoles handsomely fit both the era and the strata of society inhabited by the struggling bohemians of “Rent.” John Shivers and David Patridge add the sound design which is finely in tune with the rest of the creative elements.

“Rent” marks the fourth foray by The Muny this summer into Gotham settings, following “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “West Side Story” and “Little Shop of Horrors.” It stands on its own, though, testament to director Brown’s exciting vision and Larson’s creative expansion of Puccini’s timeless story of love, life and art.