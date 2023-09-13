Vinyl remains on the rise. In 2022, record sales grew for the 17th straight year, marking a historic resurgence after the medium’s decline in the 1980s. St. Louis record stores have risen to the occasion. The city is a hotbed for turntable enthusiasts thanks to the collection of new and iconic shops that stock shelves full of freshly released and preowned LPs, from rap and hip-hop sounds to country and pop rock albums.
Explore some of the best record stores in the St. Louis region:
Planet Score Records
Planet Score Records is a Maplewood mainstay that serves as the perfect stop-in destination for the area. Find its storefront just steps away from local breweries like Side Project Brewing, Schlafly Bottleworks and popular dining spots like Strange Donuts and Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken.
Inside, you’ll find an ever-changing selection of preowned and fresh-pressed vinyl that’s fit for any collector. The combo makes for a perfect afternoon or evening out in Maplewood.
Planet Score Records, 7421 Manchester Road, St. Louis, facebook.com/planetscorerecords
Vintage Vinyl
Located on the Delmar Loop, Vintage Vinyl is a must-visit record store for every vinyl fan. This University City staple has been serving up stellar sounds for more than 30 years and features a killer theater marquee out front that invites visitors inside to explore its collection of new and used records.
Vintage Vinyl, 6610 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, vintagevinyl.com
Record Exchange
For nearly 50 years, Record Exchange has served St. Louis music fans with one of the largest collections of vinyl in the country.
Stocked full wall to wall, this place is a paradise for anyone searching for something special and unexpected, like a rare pressing or live recording still sealed in its original packaging. No matter what you’re searching for, Record Exchange always surprises.
Record Exchange, 5320 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, recordexchangestl.com
Dead Wax Records
Dead Wax Records may be located on one of the funkiest strips in St. Louis.
Situated along Cherokee Street south of downtown, this artfully arranged vinyl boutique is neighbored by a brewery, vintage shop, café, rock shop and Irish pub, just to name a few nearby establishments. Plus, Dead Wax – celebrating its 10th year in 2023 – buys, sells and trades records covering all eras and genres, so shopping here means you’re bound to find something special.
Dead Wax Records, 2100 Cherokee St., St. Louis, deadwaxrecords.com
Euclid Records
No St. Louis record store list is complete without Euclid Records.
The local favorite traces its roots back to 1981 when it first opened as a humble vinyl shop in the Central West End. After a couple of moves (and a few decades), Euclid now calls Webster Groves home in a sprawling, three-story, 8,000-square-foot hangout featuring stacks and stacks of new and used records.
Euclid Records, 19 N. Gore Ave., St. Louis, euclidrecords.com
Circa Now
What Circa Now lacks in space it makes up for in selection.
The carefully curated shop packs in impressive records representing a wide variety of genres, meaning that you’re sure to find what you’re searching for (even if you don’t quite know what, yet). Plus, the prices here are pretty hard to beat.
Circa Now, 3238 S Grand Blvd., St. Louis, circanowrecords.com