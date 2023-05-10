Garden shops are busy this time of year, filled with people hoping to work their green thumb magic. Whether they’re planning to grow flowers, herbs or vegetables, their enthusiasm leads them to plot and plant, dreaming of the living rainbow to come. Ready Readers suggests a book to inspire young horticulturalists: “Rainbow Stew,” with text and illustrations by Catherine Falwell.
Falwell’s book opens on a rainy-day scene in the country. We quickly learn that three youngsters are having a sleepover at their grandpa’s house, a favorite pastime since Grandpa lets them run, jump, and play outside all day. The children awaken to the aroma of pancakes cooking in the kitchen and they excitedly join him there. Their jolly mood dampens quickly as they worry that the rain may keep them inside all day. Grandpa dispels their fears, suggesting they go on a color hunt in his garden to make his “famous” Rainbow Stew.
The author creates descriptive, well-paced rhymes featuring onomatopoeia to punctuate the rhythm and enhance the description of the day’s conditions:“Splish, splash, puddle dash, we bounce right out the door. We’re off to find some red and green, some yellow, orange and more.” Grandpa patiently shows the children how to move carefully between the garden rows, lifting leaves to “see what colors grow.” As they investigate, the children find jewel-toned treasures: green spinach and beans, yellow peppers, purple cabbage and eggplant, rosy radishes, orange carrots, red tomatoes and brown potatoes.
Falwell’s multimedia collage illustrations feature torn paper, pen and ink and watercolor. Although the clouds are gray, Falwell outfits Grandpa and the children in brightly colored rain slickers and boots to enhance the radiant hues of the growing plants. Her use of vibrant colors carries the rainbow theme throughout the story, supporting the feelings of joy and excitement conveyed by the text and smiling characters. From cover to cover, “Rainbow Stew” is a satisfying and uplifting story.
