A handful of months after opening, Quarrelsome Coffee has become a destination for work, meetups and delicious coffee with a twist: It's made using yeast-fermented coffee beans.
Quarrelsome’s ultimate mission can be found in the name itself, which owner Mark Schwarz defines as “a spirited debate to continue to better the experience and to push ourselves forward to keep forging a new path.” Right now, that forward movement is about bringing education to the forefront so customers can better understand the process that sets the brand’s coffee apart from the pack. “We want to give people a unique, creative coffee experience,” coffee program director Connor James says. “We’re trying to bring a scientific rigor to this. With each new harvest, we can go a level deeper with all we’ve learned from our previous experiences.”
James fell in love with coffee just out of high school. After working in a few different places and managing shops, he started roasting at Coma Coffee soon after it opened in 2016. As a mostly self-taught roaster, he attributes his vast knowledge to the trial, error and experimentation that taught him to coax the best flavor profiles from the beans. When James met Schwarz – co-founder of Omega Yeast in Chicago – the two began a conversation about a coffee company that would be built on experimental fermentation. Today, Quarrelsome Coffee is thriving as St. Louis’ first and only roaster and café based primarily on fermenting coffee beans.
The fermentation method requires Quarrelsome to travel directly to the source. Beans begin deteriorating the minute they are removed from the tree, so transporting them prior to fermentation wouldn’t yield the best product. “To do it right, you have to do it at the point of origin; for coffee, it means at the farms,” Schwarz says. James began trekking to coffee producers’ farms with a dozen or more yeast strains to oversee initial small-batch experiments. Once he chooses the final strain, the producers use it to ferment the batch of coffee beans that is brought to market.
James usually roasts on the lighter side: He finds it best accentuates the natural characteristics of the coffee by leaving the elements intact. It’s about finding the balance between acidity and sweetness in the roast profile and unlocking what’s been embedded into the coffee through fermentation. For one harvest, that could mean a creamy body with notes of mixed berry and grape; for another, it could mean a hint of tropical fruit with a funky background. Customers may notice flavor notes aren’t listed on the menu; this is also by design. “We want there to be a dialogue and a conversation between the person at the register and the customer coming in,” Schwarz says. “We don’t put tasting notes on the menu so there can be an opportunity for us to help guide customers in a given direction.”
The intentionality and focus James brings to the coffee menu are evident, and the staff works tirelessly to ensure guests are getting exactly what they want from the limited menu. This is not the shop for two dozen coffee syrups or a sugary Frappuccino; here, every beverage offering is designed to showcase the coffee in different ways and in its best light, with nothing to distract from its true flavor. Although a selection of pastries from KNEAD Bakehouse + Provisions complement the coffee, what ultimately makes the space unique is its well-crafted coffee, attention to flavor and intentional creation process.
The abbreviated menu hasn’t dissuaded the public from showing up: Schwarz notes that they’ve been very fortunate to have had nearly every seat taken with no marketing efforts since day one. The shop is bustling from open to close with people enjoying the environs as much as the menu, which has allowed the team to settle in and focus on next steps. For both Schwarz and James, this means thinking years into the future, not months.
“Anything we do is very intentional; we’re not in any hurry,” Schwarz says. “I think it’s important to us to make sure everything we do is reinforcing our ‘why.’ Why are we getting up every morning? That’s all we think about. How can we keep executing our 'why' and taking people on this journey of getting to try new, creative coffees?”
Quarrelsome Coffee, 33 N. Sarah St., Central West End, St. Louis, 314-260-9008, quarrelsome.coffee