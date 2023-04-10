Play: “Skeleton Crew”

Company: The Black Rep

Venue: Berges Theatre, COCA, 524 Trinity Ave.

Dates: April 13, 14, 15, 16

Tickets: $20 to $50; contact 314-534-3807 or theblackrep.org

Highlights: The Black Rep presents a solid interpretation of the third and final installment in playwright Dominique Morisseau’s “Detroit Project” trilogy.

Story: The Great Recession of 2008 threatens the survival of a once thriving auto production plant in Detroit. Long-time union shop steward Faye works hard, both on the line and in her role as leader, confidant and advisor to younger members of the union, including Dez and Shanita.

Dez is constantly challenging the system, a source of aggravation for Reggie, the young company plant manager who has worked his way up the corporate ladder, a far cry from his days as a high-school dropout. Pregnant Shanita is proud of her contributions to the company’s effort and looks to Faye for both guidance and inspiration.

When rumors begin circulating that the company is considering closing the plant, Dez, Shanita and other employees look to Faye to find out whether that is true, and what plans the company may have for its employees. Reggie, whose late mother was Faye’s best friend, confides information to Faye, knowing that it may not be in his best interest to do so, but feeling obligated to warn Faye nonetheless.

It’s a tough time for everyone. Faye is nearing her 30th anniversary at the plant, which is her substitute family because of strained relations with her son. Reggie and his wife have recently purchased their dream home and badly need the income. Shanita is the sole source of income for her impending baby, and Dez is working to save up money to open his own auto repair shop.

The stamping plant already is down to a skeleton crew tasked to perform multiple chores and keep the production line moving. Nerves are frayed, emotions are high, and the Great Recession shows no signs of abating. It’s all coming to a head. Who, if any of them, will survive this economic and emotional ordeal?

Other info: Another of Morisseau’s dramas, “Confederates,” recently was produced by The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, so “Skeleton Crew” provides an opportunity for patrons to take in two examples of the award-winning and Tony Award-nominated playwright’s contemporary writing. “Skeleton Crew” ran Off-Broadway in 2016.

The Black Rep’s production, guided by Geovonday Jones’ careful, straightforward direction, benefits from an absorbing, imaginative scenic and video design crafted by Margery and Peter Spack. The central set is the factory break room, complete with a coffee maker, a refrigerator and a well-worn couch at stage right, a work calendar in the center near a door and behind a table and chairs, and a row of lockers at stage left. Opening that door reveals an impressively realistic look at the factory innards, augmented by a video of stamping machines in motion above the fray.

It’s all handsomely illuminated with Jayson Shawnee’s lighting design and underscored with Lamar Harris’ melancholy sound design. Credit also goes to props designer Coda Boyce as well as costume designer Marissa Perry, who dresses Reggie in the shirt-and-tie look of a factory foreman and the other three in blue-collar togs.

Velma Austin imbues Faye with both the wisdom of a woman who has invested three decades of her life into her worker identity, and the passion of a shop steward who knows all too well what may need to be sacrificed for the greater good of her impressionable fellow union workers.

Brian McKinley nicely contrasts the conflicting emotions of Reggie, loyal to the company which has given him a chance to rise up from his humble beginnings while also sympathetic to the plight of the union members, especially Faye’s motherly influence on his life.

Olajuwon Davis brings out both the fight and the savvy of Dez, who is both idealistic and compulsive in his actions, while Carmia Imani shows the steady ambition and quiet confidence of Shanita as she juggles her job with the newfound responsibilities of motherhood.

Together, this able quartet of players breathes humanity into Morisseau’s thoughtful and reflective piece on the daily struggles of blue-collar life in America just a little more than a decade ago. In an age when more corporations are looking at artificial intelligence to take still more jobs away from the flesh-and-blood people who need them, “Skeleton Crew” offers plenty of troublesome possibilities to contemplate.