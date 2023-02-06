Play: “The Golden Record”

Company: Prison Performing Arts

Venue: The Chapel, 6238 Alexander Drive

Dates: Run concluded

Highlights: Prison Performing Arts showcased the talents of its alumni company members with an enjoyable, interesting, one-act show that looks at where we’ve been and where we might yet end up.

Story: A pair of cosmic travelers, joined by a cheerful chicken, journey through space on a whimsical expedition with a record of their stories, scenes, poems and memories. Their task is to carry their treasure to a distant destination. They keep forgetting where exactly they’re headed, though, if their balky spaceship can even get them there.

As they travel further into space, their memories become increasingly fuzzy. Is their journey the most important part of their trek? Or are their hopes and aspirations the real motivation which fuels their uncertain vehicle?

Other info: Courtney Bailey curated and adapted “The Golden Record,” which derives its title from two discs placed aboard the Voyager spacecraft by astronomer Carl Sagan in the 1970s, part of a NASA effort to provide rudimentary information about inhabitants of planet Earth for any alien civilizations which might eventually be reached by Voyager as it sailed out of our solar system to infinity and beyond.

Bailey asked alumni and artists of Prison Performing Arts what stories they desired to tell from PPA’s past to comprise their own ‘golden record.’ The 70-minute play includes “intertextual engagement with past PPA works like ‘First Impressions,’ ‘Antigone,’ and ‘Kept Away,’” says Bailey, “as well as writing from Spoken Word artists at the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center.”

Director Rachel Tibbetts keeps everything running smoothly, although it wouldn’t hurt if Bailey’s script wasn’t as repetitive as it can be. Liz Henning’s costume design adds to the enjoyment of the proceedings, especially the wacky look of the egregious chicken, Filberta, who is played with great, and amenable, flair by Summer Baer.

Hazel McIntire is a hoot as the all-knowing spacecraft, Hazel, which is more the informative Alexa than the unsettling HAL from “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Eric Satterfield and LaWanda Jackson have some poignant moments, along with many comical ones, as they recall certain elements in their own lives as Traveler No. 1 and Traveler No. 2, respectively. They provide additional fun while dancing away to “Auld Lang Syne,” with decreasing recognition of the tune’s lyrics as they pass through still another time cycle.

Bailey serves admirably, and agreeably enough, as the Satellite Puppeteer, Autumn Hales is the Rogue ‘Antigone’ Satellite, and David Nonemaker does his best to reassure the travelers as the transmission of Sagan, who is more confusing than concise. Michael Musgrave-Perkins designed the humorous projection elements, with Satterfield doubling as video editor.

Erik Kuhn designed the set and lighting, and Ellie Schwetye fashioned the sound design. Others contributing to the effort included Julie Antonic, Scott Brown, Larry Butler, Autumn Hales, Katie Leemon and Tyler White.

Prison Performing Arts is a multi-discipline, literacy and performing arts program dedicated to enriching the lives of youths and adults in Missouri’s criminal and juvenile justice systems, according to PPA. Participants learn creative and constructive ways to express emotions, build trust and work in collaboration with one another.

Works such as “The Golden Record” are testament to the positive effect PPA’s leadership, staff and collaborators have in bringing out the positive potential in its incarcerated artists, both former and present.