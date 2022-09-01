Prism makes ‘Bandera, Texas’ fish-out-of-water story sparkle, with commentary from two dead grandmas

Play: “Bandera, Texas”

Company: Prism Theatre Company

Venue: Kranzberg Black Box Theatre, 501 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis

Dates: Sept. 1 to 4

Tickets: $15 to $25; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: After a postponement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prism Theatre Company presents a sparkling world premiere of Lisa Dellargiarino Feriend’s two-act play in its first, full-length production.

Story: Liz’s life is in flux. Pregnant, she has recently moved with her husband, Dave, from her native New York City to the hill country of western Texas, where he was raised. Dave has taken a job as drama teacher and baseball coach at his old high school in the town of Bandera, which to him is a dream opportunity.

Not so much for Liz, who is experiencing culture shock when she finds herself living in a trailer in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by rattlesnakes and scorpions – as well as Dave’s boisterous family. The latter arrive as a “welcome wagon” of sorts at 9 o’clock on the couple’s first morning in Bandera, ready to drink away the day to celebrate the return of the prodigal son.

Liz isn’t wild about early drinking bouts, so she tells Dave to celebrate without her, while she unpacks their belongings. As she’s doing so, she’s visited most unexpectedly by her two grandmothers, Mary and Genevieve (Jennie). Their arrival quite surprises her because both of them are dead.

However, that doesn’t stop Mary and Jennie from dispensing hard-earned words of wisdom to their granddaughter, who loves them both but feels a bit unnerved to see them in Texas, giving advice about the adventures of being uprooted, including some pain realized in the process.

Mary was widowed twice and struggled to raise her son in a society which expected women to stay at home with their children. Jennie and her three kids were abandoned by her salesman husband, who moved the family from New York to Iowa before forsaking them for more romantic road adventures. Scraping together funds for bus tickets back to New York City, Jennie and her children then moved in with her sister for a cramped, hardscrabble existence.

Both Mary and Jennie lived through considerable hardship and deprivation in their lives, and each endured more than her own share of tragedy. Their indomitable spirits, though, pushed them and their families forward. Now, their spirits are determined to help their bright, homesick granddaughter adapt to her new surroundings and make a new home for herself and her mostly supportive husband. They know that Liz has what it takes.

Other Info: Prism debuted in 2021 with its “Spotlight on Women Writing” Festival of New Works, which included an early version of “Bandera, Texas.” Prism’s website notes that the company “seeks to champion the voices and stories of women from all walks of life, giving emerging artists a platform to showcase their work with seasoned professionals.” Trish Brown is the company’s artistic director, and Joy Addler serves as its managing director.

The premiere of “Bandera, Texas” is a successful achievement, nicely directed by Brown in the cozy Kranzberg Black Box Theatre. Leah McFall’s set design conveys the cramped trailer that is Liz’s new home, which Erin Thibodaux lights effectively when not casting a spotlight on the asides uttered to the audience by Mary and Jennie. Rebecca Bailey dresses the players in comfy attire, and Jacob Baxley’s sound design fits right in with the rural Texas landscape.

Maggie Lehman anchors the show, which moves freely between comedy and drama, with a well-textured portrayal of Liz. She shapes Feriend’s easy dialogue with a believable amount of incredulity at her grandmothers’ arrival, which quickly eases into a comfortable rapport of granddaughter and two women who influenced her life.

Leslie Wobbe as Mary and Jenni Ryan as Genevieve offer a steadying contrast as Liz’s grandmothers. Wobbe depicts Mary’s cautious personality while portraying her dry wit. As Jennie, Rhein focuses on the feisty traits, including a love of the slot machines in Atlantic City, which make Jennie see herself in the independent, direct opinions of Liz.

Mike DePope is fine as Dave, although it’s a stretch to imagine his malleable character as a high school teacher. Ryan Burns completes the cast in a variety of roles as husbands, sons, boyfriends, employers and/or friends in the lives of the two grandmothers, all of which he handles with aplomb.

“Bandera, Texas” may not seem inviting at first, especially with a renegade bug on its premises. It’s a warm and loving portrayal, though, of how women adapt to their surroundings, in the present or in the past, to make a home for themselves and loved ones. It marks a welcome debut for Prism Theatre Company.