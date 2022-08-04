Powell Hall scheduled for major renovation and expansion

For sheer architectural grandeur, few structures in the metro area can rival Powell Hall, the landmark 1925 home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra that was later added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2001. Over the next few years, that edifice in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District is set to enjoy a monumental upgrade – privately financed by the SLSO through a capital campaign. Marie-Hélène Bernard, SLSO’s president and CEO, briefly reflects on the upcoming renovation and 65,000-square-foot expansion, the first major project of its kind since the hall became the orchestra’s home more than half a century ago.

When will the Powell’s renovation commence and, fingers crossed, conclude?

We anticipate breaking ground on the expansion in spring 2023. We expect the renovated and expanded Powell Hall to reopen in 2025, which marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of the building.

What would you cite as the major alterations longtime Powell patrons – as well as artists – will first notice after the upgrade?

The renovation and expansion will preserve what we admire and love about Powell Hall – its acoustics, architectural splendor and historic aesthetic, and the beautiful foyer – while expanding the building to fit the needs of our community today. We’re adding a new education and learning center that will support rehearsal needs for our two choruses and Youth Orchestra, as well as provide a location for our education programs, lectures, events, master classes and other community activities. This cornerstone of the project will allow the SLSO to connect and engage with the St. Louis community in new ways.

Improved amenities that will add comfort and safety of visitors’ experience are being planned, in addition to more restrooms, concession areas, a coat check and elevators – gracing a new lobby with a dedicated guest drop-off area that connects to the existing Powell Hall foyer and concert hall. Inside the auditorium, we’re enhancing the already superb acoustics and replacing the 1967 seats to improve comfort and accessibility while maintaining the signature look of the concert hall. The project will enhance the urban environment around Powell Hall with the construction of a new entry on Delmar Boulevard, a welcoming outdoor plaza, outdoor terrace area and improved green spaces.

For artists, the expansion will add necessary backstage space that currently doesn’t exist. The expansion will add dressing rooms, lounges, storage, practice space and media suites that will maintain the SLSO as an international destination for artists.

During the renovation, will the orchestra keep hosting performances – and if so, what details would you care to share, briefly, about those performances?

The SLSO will continue to perform a full schedule of concerts – including classical and family concerts, films, holiday presentations, education programs and more – throughout the renovation period. We are exploring alternative venue options throughout St. Louis and will share that information when those plans are finalized for the 2023-2024 season.

From among the many impressive entities involved in the renovation, the U.S.-based firm Snøhetta perhaps attracts the most attention – so in that regard, what led to its being designated project lead/design architect?

We were impressed with Snøhetta’s vision to preserve Powell Hall and enhance it into a state-of-the-art music and community center. Renovating a historic landmark like Powell Hall, … presents a unique set of challenges. Snøhetta has vast experience with projects on this scale of complexity and has extraordinary depth of expertise. We also are working with a team that includes Christner Architects, Schuler Shook Theatre Consultants, Kirkegaard and BSI Constructors.

Powell Hall box office, 314-534-1700, slso.org/powellhall

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-2500, slso.org